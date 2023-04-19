Ahead of her April 22 show at The Classic Center, Theresa Caputo sat down with The Red & Black to discuss the experience of touring compared to filming her 14 seasons of the popular TLC show “Long Island Medium.” Caputo revealed how the pandemic has changed her readings and what fans can expect from her upcoming tour stop in Athens.
The Red & Black: First of all, I just wanted to say, welcome to Athens. Have you ever been to Athens before?
Theresa Caputo: Athens is a new town for me. I’ve been to Atlanta, Macon and so many other places in Georgia but Athens… this is my first time, I believe.
R&B: A lot of people know your show from growing up with it as a fixture in our households and seeing you on our screen. How is it having people come to the tour who already feel connected to you in that way? How does that impact the readings at all?
TC: I think it just prepares people if they’re familiar with how I work and the excitement of wanting to come and witness it live. A lot of times, people come and they have no idea who I am. Their wife dragged them or their neighbor had an extra ticket and they came last minute. That’s crazy to hear you even say that [you grew up with me]. People say, “I grew up watching you! I watched the show all the time with my parents!” and to me, that just shows how powerful and special the work that I do is and even more so, the live experience.
R&B: How does your tour differ from your more intimate readings you’ve done in the past?
TC: There’s nothing like a one-on-one reading. But this is why I do the experience in this way. I don’t stay on the stage. Once I start tensing and feeling Spirit, I allow Spirit to guide me around the space. I literally will just stop in front of someone random and channel their loved one. I place myself in the audience because I want the people receiving the message to feel as if they were in my home, reconnecting them with their loved one that has died. And we have cameras that follow me around in this big screen setup. No matter where you’re seated in the theater, you will be able to feel and be a part of this amazing experience.
R&B: Do you ever still get nervous before doing a reading or does it come natural to you?
TC: Though it is very natural, I am nervous. Before every reading, no matter whether it’s a live show or if we’re filming for the [television] show, or even if I’m just out and about and I feel the need to speak to someone and deliver a message from their loved one, I am always nervous. The joke is that people say they get nervous when I’m not nervous.
R&B: How do you gauge if a show went well? What makes you get off the stage and say ‘OK, that was a really good show.’
TC: That’s a good question, no one has ever asked me that before! For me, it’s the responses and how many messages I can deliver. Every show is “good,” if you want to use the term, because that is really hard to gauge. Because sometimes a lot of readings might just be a lot of tragedies. There are some nights when there aren’t as many tragedies so it all depends on how the people in the audience are receiving the messages and how they’re responding to it. For me, it’s all about getting the messages out. Every single show is just amazing, beautiful and powerful because you walk away feeling something different, feel more [of a] sense of peace, maybe even a little bit of comfort and maybe even have your faith restored. So I feel that all the shows are amazing.
R&B: Do you think you’ll ever stop doing this? Is there a timeline in your head?
TC: I will always do what I do. As far as the capacity of what I do, that all depends on everyone that supports what I do. I love what I do. I love having a television show. I love touring. I love visiting small towns and really connecting one-on-one with people doing the VIP [experience] and being able to meet someone and thank them for their support and hearing how the work that I do has helped them in a positive way. To look at life differently, embrace life differently. I don’t ever see myself ever stopping what I do.
R&B: Have you noticed any changes since the pandemic? Do you think people are more desperate for answers? There was so much uncertainty around peoples’ passings and I wonder how the pandemic has changed your readings at all or how Spirit speaks to you?
TC: What I find is that people are more… open and maybe more spiritual after the pandemic. It’s interesting that you asked me about the uncertainty because I was struggling with my gift back in 2001. I couldn’t understand why God would need me to do this work and who is going to want to come and see a medium after 9/11 happened. [But] it’s when I had the spiritual experience of validating that people needed to hear from their loved ones that had died to make sure they were OK. A lot of people had passed and, similar to the pandemic, nobody knew what had happened to them. What they went through… Were they afraid? Were they alone? Were they being cared for? In some cases during 9/11, people weren’t even able to recover their loved ones’ physical body. And now with the pandemic, people weren’t able to put their loved one to rest the way they wanted to. What I find Spirit has offered along with the comfort and peace is that what we do with the physical body is for us. Once the soul leaves that physical body, they don’t want us to focus on that. These messages like that have brought people extreme comfort and knowing that it’s OK on how we had to lay them to rest.
R&B: Do you ever feel pressure that if you don’t say the exact right thing, people won’t be satisfied? Or is it not you giving the message?
TC: I realize that this has nothing to do with me. Spirit uses my physical body as a vessel to be able to deliver the messages. People will always thank me at the end of the reading and I say “Don’t thank me, thank your loved ones. They’re the ones who did it.” I never looked at it as a way of pressure. There is a lot of responsibility that I feel that I carry. Every single person walking in the theater that day is wanting to hear from their loved one that has died. I never want anyone to walk away from one of my live shows feeling disappointed if their loved one did not speak directly to them. That’s why I refer to this as the experiences because you have to take what you’re witnessing and what we’re listening to because a lot of these messages [are] universal. I might be channeling someone’s dad that passed but there might be 50 other people being able to connect with the way that father had to… That is why I do what I do. I don’t do what I do for people to believe in what I do. I want people to believe in an afterlife. I want people to believe and to know that the little things that are going around that remind them of their loved one that has died... to know that is truly their loved one’s soul, reminding them they are with them at that exact moment… To show you how powerful the experience is, people will [come up to me and say], “I realized there were so many people in that theater that night that truly needed to hear from their loved ones more than me.” To me, that shows how special and unique and precious the experience is and the fact that other people they don’t even know – these people in the theater – carry that and are happy and blessed that they were able to witness that healing for a perfect stranger. I mean, that speaks volumes on how connected we are and still are, even after the pandemic. That people still do have empathy for each other.
R&B: What can the audience expect from the show?
TC: They can expect “Long Island Medium” except I won’t be shopping! I’ll still be randomly approaching people. I always tell people to listen and come with tissues because it’s going to be emotional but there’s also going to be a lot of laughter. That’s the greatest gift that Spirit can give us is bringing us on this emotional roller coaster. Feeling all this pain and the sorrow and the loss and the grief but also giving us permission to laugh and smile and really enjoy knowing that [our departed loved ones are] living these moments with us, just in a different way.
Tickets to see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience on April 22 at 3 p.m. are available now on The Classic Center’s website.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.