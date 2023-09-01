Beads of sweat roll down flustered faces along the perimeter of West Broad Street. A large bulldog statue sits in front of a flood of people sporting red and black attire. Anticipation rises, and it is almost time to meet former Migos member, University of Georgia football fan and Athens native, Quavo.
Donned in black Prada sunglasses and a dazzling silver chain attached to a pendant of Jesus Christ, “HOTEL LOBBY” rapper Quavo flashes his glistening grin for pictures with fans. The artist is celebrating the exclusive launch of his new hat collection.
Quavo’s Lids HD X UGA collaboration became available at Fan Outfitters Athens at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31. The first 100 purchases of these $55 hats were accompanied by a wristband with meet and greet access to the ex-Migos musician at noon.
Zach Jarvis, a UGA finance major and the first customer of the day, got in line at 7 a.m.
“I am a big Quavo guy,” Jarvis said.
For some fans, this meet and greet resonated deeply— they attended the event with more than just a mere admiration for the rapper.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sammie Mantell, a junior management and marketing student at UGA, said. “You never know when it’s gonna happen again.”
Courtney Monroe, store lead of Fan Outfitters Athens, thought that Quavo’s collaboration and pop-up event was amazing.
“With him being from here, I thought this would be a great idea to have him come to the community and show love back to where he’s from,” Monroe said.
For the hosting companies involved, the event marked the start of a new merchandise endeavor.
Lids Hat Drop, also referred to as Lids HD, is a subset of the national hat retailer Lids. Lids HD’s concept is releasing limited-edition, highly coveted merchandise, much of which is designed in partnership with various celebrities and sports stars.
Chema Garcia, a marketing associate for Lids, first began working for the company because of his passions for the sports industry.
“Quavo is an icon, a legend,” Garcia said. “Having him come to our store and doing this collaboration with him for Lids Hat Drop is a huge opportunity for both him and us to be able to grow our brands together.”
Quavo, who has displayed tremendous support for UGA football, is no stranger to his hometown team. He frequently attends games and even joined in on the locker room hysteria following the team’s monumental victory over the Clemson Tigers in 2021.
The hats’ designs include UGA logo patches, embroidery with an ode to the team’s back-to-back national championship titles and an emblem of Quavo’s own hands. It is unsurprising that the rapper who is recognized for his love of clothing, music and the Georgia Bulldogs would unveil such a unique product that combines his passions.
The hats will drop officially online on Friday, Sept. 1.