The University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium is often regarded as a must-see attraction for any Athens newcomer. Paul Pfeiffer, a New York-based contemporary artist and former Lamar Dodd Professorial Chair, intentionally exploits this phenomenon with his audio-visual art piece entitled “Red Green Blue.”The opening reception for the installation on Aug. 31 marks the first of two collaborations Pfeiffer will have with the Athenaeum.