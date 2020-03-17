In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Athens homegrown band R.E.M. 's 1987 single “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” has found its way back into the cultural mainstream and Top 50 charts.
As of press time, the apocalyptic anthem sits at No. 30 at the iTunes singles charts, where it re-entered the Top 100 on Friday, March 13.
The song’s current standing is also a couple dozen spots above where it originally charted at No. 69 in 1987. The current standing doesn’t beat the No. 18 spot the song had on the Billboard charts on Jan. 5, 2013, however — a position that cannot be explained.
Frontman Michael Stipe originally wrote the song as a stream of consciousness. However, the small amount of time it took to write did not equate to lack of effort in the recording studio.
“I wanted it to be the most bombastic vocal that I could possibly muster. Something that would completely overwhelm you and drip off your shoulders and stick in your hair like bubblegum,” Stipe told Melody Maker Magazine in a 1987 interview.
R.E.M.’s "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" has re-entered the top 100 on US iTunes.— chart data (@chartdata) March 13, 2020
