In celebration of 50 years of the Glastonbury Festival, R.E.M. will stream its 1999 headlining performance from the festival’s Pyramid Stage, according to a press release.
“I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line, and actually proved this is what we’re capable of,” Michael Stipe, lead singer of R.E.M. said, according to the press release.
The performance will be released globally on YouTube at 3 p.m. EST on Aug. 6, and it will only be available for 72 hours. The broadcast can be found on R.E.M.’s official YouTube channel. The legendary set included “Daysleeper,” “The One I Love,” Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Man on the Moon” and “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” according to the press release.
“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” reentered the iTunes Top 100 singles charts in March shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
