In the week leading up to a race, University of Georgia Motorsports race team members rarely sleep, constantly working on their car for 12-15 hours a day. Daniel Palmer, a junior mechanical engineering major and the lead of the formula racing team, doesn’t mind because it brings his team closer together while it solves last-minute problems.
The goal of the organization is to provide students with real experience in mechanical engineering. The race teams make this possible because students are given opportunities to build or restore a car using the processes they’ve learned in the classroom.
“We’re trying to help our students be fully ready to get out into the workforce with technical skills as well as experience in real design situations that are just so valuable,” Palmer said.
There are two different teams under the umbrella of the organization — the formula race team, which started in summer 2018, and the ChampCar team, which started this fall. Both teams plan to compete twice this academic year.
Where formula racing is about design and manufacturing, ChampCar racing is about reliability and problem-solving, said Evan Kellams, a senior mechanical engineering major and the club’s president.
Formula racing
When the team was first established, it ran into a few problems building its first car, Palmer said. However, the team got online to find rough ideas for how it should make the car’s parts. The car was put together over a period of about a year, from summer 2018 to summer 2019.
“That’s one of the most exciting parts of last year’s build,” Palmer said. “We could really do whatever we wanted because there was no history.”
According to Formula Society of Automotive Engineers rules, members must change out the frame of their car for every international competition. The design process started in August and will continue through most of November. Other than the engine, brakes and a few miscellaneous parts, everything is completely designed and manufactured by the members, Kellams said.
“It’s one of the biggest challenges getting that model into real life and everything fitting together,” Kellams said. “But it’s all student-done and we get some advice from professionals and faculty but they don’t design anything for us.”
This new car will be manufactured after Thanksgiving break and ready to race in March at Kennesaw State University’s Formula South Invitational. UGA Motorsports will continue to test and manufacture until the end of May before competing at FSAE North in Hagersville, Ontario, Kellams said.
Although the frame is the only required replacement, Palmer said the team isn’t reusing a lot of parts from last year’s car and will improve the car parts for this year. The team tests the car as many times it can around the Driftmier Engineering Center and its surrounding parking lots.
ChampCar racing
The ChampCar team is modifying a 1999 Ford Mustang for this year’s races. The first race was from Oct. 26-27 last weekend at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Georgia, and the next race is in February at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.
Emerson Delonga, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, started the team after he met the CEO of ChampCar who told him the club could enter the race for free if it had a UGA car worked on and driven by students.
Delonga’s history with ChampCar extends to his father who raced in ChampCar when it was called ChumpCar. The purpose of ChumpCar was to buy a broken-down car, fix it up and see how long it lasted on the track.
In 2017, the ChumpCar World Series adopted the name ChampCar Endurance Series, but the objective remains the same.
The first day of the race was eight hours and the second day was seven hours; however, teams were limited to two-hour stints where they had a pit stop and a change of driver, Delonga said. The main priority for the race was safety, and the team plans to make the car as fast as possible for the 14-hour race in February at Road Atlanta, said Robby McCool, junior mechanical engineering major.
Delonga wasn’t concerned with speed at the race because “the fastest car rarely wins,” and the goal is to see how many laps the car completes .
The team completed about 50 laps on Saturday, Oct. 26 before it had to replace the clutch. The team had to tackle transmission problems on Sunday but were able to solve them in time for the second day of the race, Kellams said in a text.
Delonga said ChampCar also gives his team valuable experience, especially with all the reliability engineer jobs on Handshake.
The hands-on manufacturing, designing and restoring experience isn’t necessarily something students can get in the classroom, so UGA Motorsports aims to provide that for its students. But, Kellams also appreciates the pride that comes with it.
“I just love the fact that everyone on the team … can go up to the car and say, ‘That’s my car. I helped design that and I helped build that,’” Kellams said.
