"This American Life" host and podcaster Ira Glass made an appearance at Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall on Sunday afternoon to share seven things he’s learned — or more specifically, fill the room with laughter as he immersed the audience in seven different stories.
Glass’ craft for storytelling has gained him a devoted following, including Katie Pfannkuche, a University of Georgia alum who attended the talk Sunday. Pfannkuche listened to Glass’ show, “This American Life,” when she was a child and it was only on the radio. Now, she says she’s probably listened to every episode since podcasts emerged.
“I just want to hear a good funny story with some heart. It's a weird time to be alive and I think we all just need to escape a little bit sometimes,” Pfannkuche said.
In his talk, Glass discussed seven points of what he learned in his career in storytelling, using photos, audio and video to bring his words to life.
1. How to tell a story
One year, a 13-year-old girl decided to dress up as Hillary Clinton for Halloween. She tried something she hadn't normally done — put on mascara, eye liner and a little lip gloss. Without thinking, her mother turned to her and said, “Wow, you look so much better.”
This story described a sequence of actions and the emotionally stimulating plot left the audience in suspense — the key factors to a good story, according to Glass.
“A story is really about emotion,” he said.
2. How to interview kids
All emotions pour out when you ask a middle schooler who they’re crushing on. Glass talked with a middle schooler who was very passionate about their opinions on love. The young adolescent vowed that love only leads to heartbreak and potential endings like those in “Romeo and Juliet.”
10 years later, Glass interviewed that same boy who had truly despised love, but now had a girlfriend and changed views.
While the later 24 year old ultimately disagreed with their 14-year-old self, they sympathized with the existence of both views. Nonetheless, their 14-year-old self was prepared and had one message to their 24-year-old self if their outlook on love did change: “See you in hell.”
3. How to tell your kid will grow up to be the team mascot
Glass talked about an interview with the family of a girl who would later become their school’s mascot. At a young age, she enjoyed acting like a dog. One day, the girl’s father watched his daughter walk around in their backyard, when suddenly she pulled down her pants and pooped. That’s how you know.
4. It’s normal to be bad before you're good
The first time Ira Glass thought “Oh, I finally know how to do radio” was for the 75th anniversary of the Oreo cookie in 1986. At 27 years old and with eight years of radio experience, he found the answer to the question: what happens to a broken Oreo?
Glass thought his big moment was realizing Oreo cookies are made from ground up broken Oreo cookies but as he later told the audience, “This is so badly written, I feel ashamed for myself today.” He advised young journalists to “make one thing that’s special, that’s you … [and] that can be your way into the future.”
5. Amuse yourself
Glass said he follows the highest standards of journalism but also recognizes that his products need to be entertainment. So, he incorporated audio from an Ira Glass impersonator from Saturday Night Live’s Fred Armisen onto his show.
Glass believes serious topics still have a funny element to them, saying that “humor is a weapon.” To pull readers and listeners into the story, he believes it needs to be funny and entertaining but doesn’t understand why more journalists don’t take advantage of humor.
6. It’s war
“Fellow future journalist[s], the hour is dark. Welcome to the fighting room,” Glass said.
Glass shared stories of people’s opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that the present world is divided between “two teams” who each have different beliefs on what is truth and untruth. Still stuck in this fighting room, Glass said there is no map to victory yet.
7. How to be invisible
In his final story, a woman who was once invisible became known. Vivian Maier was a street photographer who had hundreds of remarkable negatives, or forms of plastic film. However, she was incredibly private and her photos only became a claim to fame after her death.
“It’s just interesting diving into other people's lives and trying to understand [them],” Glass said.
That desire to understand human life is something junior entertainment and media studies and English double major Josie Pickett and retired UGA piano professor Martha Thomas were both perceptive to as longtime Ira Glass listeners.
Thomas said Glass is “curious about every aspect of life” and hopes that even if the future of podcasting changes, she gets to keep listening because “there’s something about the human voice that really connects.”
To Pickett, Glass’ storytelling makes reporters feel like everyday people and current events that typically seem intangible feel first person on a human level. As someone interested in media and “a bit of a public radio nerd,” Glass has helped her realize that:
“You can be an academic, you can be smart, you can tell a valuable story, but it can be funny and it can be human and that actually makes it better,” Pickett said.