Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square.
The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
According to an Instagram post from the APQC, the petition to install the crosswalk received 8,000 signatures, 6,000 of which were by signees with Athens-Clarke County zip codes.
The initiative also sought to bring awareness to the Athens Non-Discrimination Ordinance that was passed in August 2021, according to an Instagram post from the APQC.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the crosswalk on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m.