Sam Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs at the Georgia Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. RKS has two back-to-back, sold-out shows at the Georgia Theatre this week, and they also performed at a sold-out show at 40 Watt Club on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)