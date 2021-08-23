It’s a good time to be a lover of the Athens music scene. The Nashville-based band Rainbow Kitten Surprise released an official live album on Aug. 13 of its performances at the Georgia Theatre in 2019.
The album comprises of 25 live recordings from a two-night tenure at the Georgia Theatre in October 2019 during the band’s sold out North American tour. After its announcement in early July, the band released a few of the live tracks and videos on its Instagram and YouTube page.
In total, 14 videos were captured during the tour, according to the band’s official Twitter page. The band is still in the process of dropping them.
In addition to being available on all streaming platforms, the album is also available as a physical three-disc vinyl featuring five sides of music and an artist etching. It can be purchased at the Rainbow Kitten Surprise official website.