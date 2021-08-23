191003_GMA_RKS0022.jpg

Sam Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs at the Georgia Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. RKS has two back-to-back, sold-out shows at the Georgia Theatre this week, and they also performed at a sold-out show at 40 Watt Club on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

 Gabriella Audi

It’s a good time to be a lover of the Athens music scene. The Nashville-based band Rainbow Kitten Surprise released an official live album on Aug. 13 of its performances at the Georgia Theatre in 2019.

The album comprises of 25 live recordings from a two-night tenure at the Georgia Theatre in October 2019 during the band’s sold out North American tour. After its announcement in early July, the band released a few of the live tracks and videos on its Instagram and YouTube page.

In total, 14 videos were captured during the tour, according to the band’s official Twitter page. The band is still in the process of dropping them.

In addition to being available on all streaming platforms, the album is also available as a physical three-disc vinyl featuring five sides of music and an artist etching. It can be purchased at the Rainbow Kitten Surprise official website.

Nimra Ahmad double majors in journalism and international affairs at the University of Georgia. She joined The Red & Black in Oct. 2020 and has worked as a contributor and culture editor. She particularly enjoys covering music, religion and UGA life.

