Drag performer Alex Suarez performs on stage.
Attendees walked under a rainbow balloon arch at theAthens PRIDE Street Festival, while chalk messages of support for the LGBTQ community littered the pavement.
Performers at the festival ranged from queer commissioner and rapperMariah Parkerperforming asLinqua Franqa to the local drag troupeThe KourtesansandEureka O’Harafrom seasonsnine and 10of“RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The pulsating beat of pop music rang through the street lined with tents and booths, while a stage draped in a rainbow flag centered the festival. Covered head-to-toe in support of the LGBTQ community, crowds were able to spread out as this year’s PRIDE festival was extended two blocks further.
Sean Menson holds a pride flag and stands in front of protesters during the festival. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
An Athens-Clarke county police officer smiles with a poodle painted in rainbow colors for Athens Pride. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A child draws with chalk on the street. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Drag queen Eureka and Emily Tracy hug and take a picture together. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A group of moms line up at the beginning of the festival to offer hugs to passersby. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner for district two, Mariah Parker, performs her music at the festival. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
The audience sings along to a song being performed by Mariah Parker. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A performer takes a tip from a fan. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A performer gestures out to the crowd during the performance. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A fan cheers during the drag show. The city of Athens, Georgia held its annual Pride festival on Sept. 29, 2019 downtown for community members to gather and celebrate. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
An attendee carries a “Totes Bi” bag. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee with a pride flag in their hair watches a live performance. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A Canopy Studio performer performs. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee blows bubbles. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A dog wearing colorful leis is carried by its owner. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A child draws on the road with chalk. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee has their face painted. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A dog in a rainbow costume receives some love. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A couple wearing a pride flag and an equality flag hold hands. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
A child slides down an inflatable slide. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee claps during a musical performance. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
Drag performer Alex Suarez crawls across the stage during their performance. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee watches the drag show on stage. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee watches the drag show. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
An attendee writes a message on the pavement. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
The Kourtesans perform on stage. Athens PRIDE hosted its 20th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees were able to peruse food and art stalls, listen to live music and watch a live drag show. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)
Athens PRIDE hosted its annual street festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Attendees dressed in colorful outfits — including the dogs — as they celebrated love and community. People covered the streets with chalk sayings and art and the Kourtesans performed for a happy and lighthearted crowd.
Anne Marie Zimeri,secretary of the Athens PRIDE board andUniversity of Georgia environmental health science professor,explained the growth of the festival and the want to diversify and bring more people to the event.
Zimerisaid the Athens PRIDE board utilized social media to not only reach the Athens community, but those in the 19 surrounding communities who, “other than this festival, don’t have the opportunity and the community” present in Athens.
Zimerihas been involved with theAthens PRIDEboard for five years, and decided to get involved because she had seen students struggle to come out to their families. Joining the board was her way to connect her students with more resources within the community and help them in their daily lives.
The festival offered face paint, henna,Kona Iceand the opportunity to learn about available LGBTQ resources in Georgia; from theAthens Queer Collectiveto theDIVAS Who Win Freedom Center.
Elliot Abnatha,membership outreach co-chair for the Human Rights Campaign,expressed his excitement for the performers but also the wide age range of people he got to talk to throughout the day of Athens PRIDE.Abnathasaid he talked to people from ages six to 60 about equality at the festival, which is something he hadn’t experienced at Atlanta PRIDE’s festival.
“There was a dad who brought his two kids [who] were probably like 6 and 8 [years old], and he was like ‘Hey, can you tell my kids a little bit about equality,’ and that’s fascinating to me,”Abnathasaid. “I thought I was going to cry.”
While the crowd at the beginning of the festival was somewhat scattered, the crowd livened up with an energetic performance byLinqua Franqaand her hit“Gold Bike.”Franqamade the crowd promise to love themselves, and said “If I die, don’t pray, you better riot,” before exiting the stage.
Soon afterFranqafinished her final track of the night, local drag troupe,The Kourtesans, hit the stage withQueenAlex Suarezperforming first and provided the first death drop of the night. As festival-goers started to flock to the stage, the hosts of the drag portion of the evening — Suarez,Karmella MacchiatoandJacqueline Daniels— played off of each other and made digs at each other throughout the night. While the trio tried not curse or get political in front of the crowd, they ultimately failed epicly.
“I’m a man standing up in a dress and we don’t want to get political,”Danielssaid.
During the lineup of the night the first-everMx. Athens,Ravion Starrwalked out with her crown in hand and provided a moving performance which featured news sound bites of attacks on the LGBTQ community. To the tune of “Stand Up For Love,” by Destiny’s Child, Starrhad the crowd’s fists raised in the air in support of the community and her performance.
To close out the events of the evening, drag queenEureka O’Harastarted her set from the door ofFlicker Theatre & Barto the tune ofLizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”The performer described the hospitality she had been given since she got off the plane, and thanked those involved with Athens PRIDE.O’Haraeven stopped her set to do a shout-out to a fan of hers who wasn’t at PRIDE this year, and got the crowd to send them a video message.
AsO’Haraperformed her set, including her own song“The Big Girl,” the biggest crowd of the night flocked to the stage and watched in awe.
