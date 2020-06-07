An estimated 1,500 demonstrators peacefully gathered in downtown Athens Saturday afternoon for a rally organized by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
Featured speakers included AADM president and Georgia House District 117 candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson, her husband and Athens-Clarke County District 10 commission candidate Knowa Johnson and other community activists.
The Red & Black took to the streets to talk with demonstrators about their personal reasons for attending the rally and the changes they want to see in Athens regarding police brutality and racial equity.
Kristian Joi Walker
University of Georgia alumna Kristian Joi Walker attended Saturday’s rally, like many others, carrying a cardboard sign which read “Black lives matter.” She said police officers should always wear body cams if they have them, and she’d support a citizens’ review board “to police the police.”
“I’m a black woman, and I feel like people always say, ‘Be your ancestors’ wildest dream,’” Walker said. “The true way to do that is to realize the dream that they had of being equal.”
Aqeel Naqawe
Recent UGA graduate Aqeel Naqawe said he went to the rally to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I came out here today because of the systematic oppression that colored folk, minorities, mainly black people, face in every facet of life, not only the police but every system,” Naqawe said.
Darius Jackson
UGA alum Darius Jackson attended the rally to protect his younger brother because “that could have been him,” he said. He wants to see better policing for Athens’ impoverished communities because he’s heard stories of the police being called and cases not being solved, he said.
“Not only is there a distrust upon police in the first place, but we don’t have enough training for them to effectively be doing what they’re doing,” Jackson said.
LaDarius Thomas
LaDarius Thomas, disc jockey at MixWire Productions, said he came to the rally to support his community.
“[I came] to just kind of congregate and support with my community and raise our voices to hopefully enact some justice and change in our justice system,” Thomas said.
Taylor Giles
UGA senior marketing major Taylor Giles supports the work of District 2 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker and her proposal to replace some Athens police officers with mental health responders.
“I am trying to scream louder and louder every single day,” Giles said. “I feel like my voice just cannot be heard loud enough.”
Payton Cothran
UGA alumna Payton Cothran encourages white people to speak up against discrimination in Athens, such as the discrimation faced by black bar-goers downtown.
“I think it’s important for us, especially as white people, to be out here and not be silent and not be complicit,” Cothran said. “Like, let our other fellow white people know that it’s okay to support human rights, and it’s okay for everyone to be equal.”
