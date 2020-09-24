When Bobby Sessions raps about Black oppression, he does it in remembrance of his cousin who was shot and killed at the hands of a police officer in 2012.
Sessions, a Texas-based Def Jam Recordings artist, talked with University of Georgia students via Zoom on Sept. 23 about his political and social activism, and the journey behind his rap career.
The event hosted by UGA and Universal Music Group’s °1824 was moderated by David Barbe, the director of the music business certificate program at UGA.
Barbe entered the Zoom call of about 40 participants, wearing a mask that read, “Vote.” He urged students to vote this upcoming November, establishing the political drive at the heart of Sessions’ music.
“I have a responsibility to my cousin to just keep talking about these things so they don’t get swept under the rug,” Sessions said on the call. “As we saw earlier today, with not being able to get justice for Breonna Taylor. Time and time again, there could be someone else that could get shot next week and I have a certain responsibility to speak on those things.”
Sessions released the third iteration of his album series RVLTN, titled “RVLTN 3: The Price of Freedom” on Sept. 11. Sessions’ album series is rooted in social justice as he shared the story about the beginning stages of his rap career on the call.
“Wanting to make music about social justice started for me in college,” Sessions said. “Before I got to college, I didn’t have any plans of being an artist or using a platform to speak out on social justice. Those are things that I discovered about myself, and developed and nurtured while I was in college.”
Sessions said when he started college he was a broadcast journalism major with a minor in philosophy, and by the time he left college he was a sociology major and philosophy minor. A lot of things he learned about human behavior and society in those courses shape and mold the music he makes today, he said.
Sessions credits the beginning of his rap career to his college days, bouncing from different dorm rooms rapping and practicing poetry with a student group. Sessions said he emphasizes enjoying the journey of your career before enjoying the prizes that come with it.
“I’m in love with the process of doing something more than the end result,” Sessions said. “The journey to get places is the real treasure that you’re going to get. Fall in love with the journey because there is no money or material success that’s going to replace the joy of the journey.”
David Barbe opened the last 30 minutes of the call to questions from students and Universal Music Group college representatives. Many students praised Sessions for his humility and kindness, and Sessions answered each question graciously.
“I love when an artist can really be honest and open with fans and people alike,” said Amanda Jogie, a representative for Universal Music Group °1824, who attended the event. “His message is extremely clear and relatable which really makes him stand out. He’s all for the people, not for himself. A lot of these artists aren’t speaking about what’s important and Bobby is.”
