With around 141,000 monthly listeners and around 3 million plays of its songs “Swimming” and “Blue Honey” on Spotify, the Atlanta-based alternative and indie rock band, Lunar Vacation, is taking over the indie scene. The group even made its way to Athens on Monday, Oct. 21 at the 40 Watt Club, and performed some of its hits while touring with Minnesota rock band, Remo Drive.
Lunar Vacation was formed in 2016 and consists of guitarist and vocalist Grace Repasky, guitarist Maggie Geeslin, keys player Matteo DeLurgio and drummer Connor Dowd. Both Geeslin and Repasky attend Georgia State University, and DeLurgio and Dowd attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Repasky first started playing the guitar after her uncle gave her family two guitars and she saw her older sister learning to play it. She met Geeslin at St. Pius X Catholic School where they were both members of the guitar program and later decided to make music together.
“I just really loved music and wanted to start making it,” Repasky said. “I made a couple demos and then Maggie came over and we worked on some songs. We decided to just make a band.”
Dowd, John Michael Young — Lunar Vacation’s former bassist and guitarist — and Andrew Harris —the band’s keys player and bassist in high school — and also attended St. Pius and were members of the marching band.
For the first two years, Lunar Vacation performed locally but began to play out-of-town shows at the end of their high school years and tour in 2019, Geeslin said.
The group has been recently touring with Remo Drive, and due to the members being in school doing the week, the musicians can only tour during the weekend. One weekend it could be performing in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday and Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday. The performance this past week was only the group’s second time playing in Athens and the members enjoyed the experience.
“[40 Watt Club] was definitely one of the coolest venues I've ever played at,” Geeslin said. “There are so many legendary Athens bands and other bands who have played there so it was really fun.”
In high school, Geeslin said the band described its genre of music as “pool rock” since the members used to listen to a lot of surf rock and there wasn’t any beaches near them, only pools. Over time, the band’s sound has evolved, Geeslin said.
“It's always so hard to put a label on it since we're changing all the time, but I’d say it’s dreamy, alternative music. We could qualify as indie music,” Geeslin said.
Repasky chose the name “Lunar Vacation” for the band while Repasky and Geeslin were in line for a Matt DeMarco concert in 2015. She had a list of names which were words that sounded “cool together” on her notes app on her phone.
Lunar Vacation is working on a debut record which will hopefully be released in a year’s time. After its release, the plan is for the four members to take a break from school to focus on promoting the album while going on tour, Geeslin said.
“We're really trying to put in honest effort and make something we're really really proud of so we can tour and hopefully play in big clubs, meet lots of new friends, play with lots of cool bands, go to lots of cool places and just see the world through our band,” Geeslin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.