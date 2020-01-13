It’s one thing to set a goal to read more in the new year, but it’s another to get started. If you’re unsure of where to begin, don’t sweat it — The Red & Black has compiled a list of free book clubs available to Athens residents looking to get a head start on their reading-related resolutions.
African American Authors Book Club
The Athens-Clarke County Library offers several monthly book clubs, one of which highlights African American authors and their writings. The book club will meet to discuss "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones on Jan. 14.
Bookend Millennials at The Rook & Pawn
The Athens-Clarke County Library is teaming up with The Rook & Pawn to debut a book club geared towards millennials. Readers have a choice to read one, two or three books centered around a monthly theme. The group will meet to discuss "The Illuminae Files" by Amie Kaufman, "House of Leaves" by Mark Z. Danielsewski and "The Raw Shark Texts" by Steven Hall — novels related to the theme "Experimental Fiction" — on Jan. 23.
Criminal Binds Book Club
Avid Bookshop offers a monthly book club devoted to reading both true crime and mysteries. Avid encourages attendees to purchase the book from the shop itself. The group will meet to discuss "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton on Feb. 2.
Professional Development Book Club
The University of Georgia’s Training and Development department offers a book club meeting offered to UGA faculty and staff once per semester. The group will meet to discuss "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates on Feb. 14.
YA for Not-So-YAs Book Club
For adult readers who miss reading young adult novels, Avid Bookshop offers a book club that discusses newer young adult books in both hardcover and paperback. The group will meet to discuss "Beyond the Black Door" by A.M. Strickland on Feb. 9.
