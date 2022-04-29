Wheels will start turning when the sun dwindles this Saturday in Athens as cyclists compete in the Athens Twilight Criterium, an annual bike race.
While the city waits with bated breath for the races to be underway, local bike shop owners and employees are getting ready for the two-day-long festivities as well. Many of them have been involved with Twilight since its creation like Micah Morlock, a managing partner at Georgia Cycle Sport which is located on Baxter Street.
The shop currently works to put on the Gambler Ride for Twilight annually. During the Gambler Ride cyclists earn cards along the route and the cyclists with the best hands will be bestowed with prizes. It will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Morlock has been at Georgia Cycle Sport since 1993 when it was called Dixon’s Bicycles and owned by Gene Dixon, the founder of Twilight. He believes Twilight is special because of the unique atmosphere of Athens.
“It’s not just that you have an opportunity to come ride your bike in a recreational sense or ride your bike in a competitive sense. You can do that in lots of places. But Athens is what’s different about Twilight.” Morlock said. “The fact that there’s 30,000 people downtown and just the excitement and energy that everyone from Athens brings to downtown is what makes Twilight different from other bike races in the world.”
Jim Stradley, manager at The Hub Bicycles, is planning to see many racers come to the shop and make use of the service department for parts or pieces they’ve forgotten or mechanical problems they can’t fix on course. The Hub has been doing this since Twilight began in 1980, according to Stradley.
Stradley said many professional cycling teams in the Southeast will camp in Athens for a month leading up to Twilight which is “the cherry on top.”
While Stradley believes Athens is historically known for its vibrant music and art scene, he said, “Twilight has sort of been able to weave into that fabric and become a part of something that people will get excited about around here, and [something] Athens is becoming known for.”
Though Twilight can act as exposure for Athens, it can also provide exposure for cycling as a sport. Morlock thinks Twilight has made the cycling community more visible and Athenians are now used to seeing more bikes on the roads. Morlock said there have even been a handful of people have been inspired to become professional cyclists just from witnessing Twilight.
“They didn’t know what cycling was until they saw Twilight and it changed their lives,” Morlock said, “They were so excited about riding and it turns out they had a talent for it as well.”
While It’s yet to be determined if any professional cyclists will be born out of this weekend’s races, there will certainly be plenty of current ones hitting the asphalt.