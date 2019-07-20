Formed last year, AFTM consists of vocalist and guitarist Forrest Whitlark, guitarists Will MacLane and Kelly Bouchillon, bassist John MacClane, drummer Cam Corsino and keyboardist John Cherry. After performing at last year’s Club Crawl, the band is headlining AthFest on the Southern Brewing Co. Mainstage on Saturday night. Before their performance, The Red & Black sat down with the group to discuss their new song, playing shows in other cities and what they’re most looking forward to at AthFest.