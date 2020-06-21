This year, Fujifilm created a contest for student photographers across the nation to submit a project that, if selected, would be shared with the world as a story. Only 30 photographers were selected out of about 600, and one of the 30 was Will Mordell (@willwanderphotography), a recent University of Georgia graduate who will be representing UGA through his project.
The creator’s content will begin and be continuously updated after July 1, with more pieces added as the story progresses. All of the selected photographers received up to $3,000 of Fujifilm equipment and the opportunity to have their works published.
“I am sharing stories of hope and appreciation for life, both through my eyes traveling across the country and the young people of Atlanta as we seek to make the most of a changed world,” Mordell said under his profile on Fujifilm’s website.
Mordell is currently looking for students or entrepreneurs who are “trying to get a start in the world” in the current economic climate for his storytelling project, he said.
“I want to capture the current moments of having the job market crumble right before us by taking pictures and sharing recent graduate’s stories,” Mordell said. “I want to talk to people who experienced some sort of change from the coronavirus, whether they lost or gained something from it.”
He began taking pictures with Fujifilm cameras over a year ago and casually decided to apply, Mordell said. Seeing the email announcing his acceptance was “validating and blew him away” to see, he said.
“It was amazing to see that they liked my vision and work, and being a part of this gives me a chance to work even harder,” Mordell said.
He gains inspiration from his experiences, such as taking people's portraits or traveling. Mordell tries to find his own angle on whatever is in front of him for a new experience, he said.
Mordell is a recent UGA graduate in management, and he found his inspiration through people with his similar interests. At UGA, students modeled for him or were photographers as well, providing new ways to be creative, he said.
Other students involved in the project represent universities across the country, such as Yale University, University of California, Berkeley and New York University.
