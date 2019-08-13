Fall semester classes at the University of Georgia officially begin on August 14 and the last days of summer are winding down. If you’re starting to feel that pre-semester stress, consider unwinding with a movie or two.
Here are six films and shows recently added to Netflix that’ll help you kick off the start of the semester.
1. ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ — 1994
Hugh Grant stars in this romance dramedy that follows a love story over five events: four weddings and one funeral. Grant spoke in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation about how he thought the film had gone badly. “I thought we’d screwed it up,” he said. “When we went to watch a rough cut, all of us … thought this was the worst film that's ever been perpetrated. We’re going to go and emigrate to Peru when it comes out so no one can actually find us.” However, the positive reception was apparently a surprise to him.
2. ‘Sex in the City’ — 2008
Although this drama-romance film runs just over two hours and 30 minutes, it’s worth the watch. It’s a sequel that follows the story line of the HBO comedy series of the same name that aired from 1998-2004. Sarah Jessica Park is Carrie Bradshaw in this hilarious 2000s film.
3. ‘Derry Girls: Season Two’ — 2019
If you missed the first season of “Derry Girls,” you definitely missed out big time. The show brings viewers to the political turmoil of Northern Ireland in the ’90s, where protagonist Erin and her friends navigate their lives while at a Catholic all-girls secondary school. Though the series has serious moments, “Derry Girls” is a sitcom in its truest form.
4. ‘Now and Then'— 1995
This mid-’90s coming-of-age film follows four childhood friends who grew up together in Indiana. “Now and Then” features actresses like Rosie O’Donnell, Christina Ricci and Demi Moore and a majority of the film takes place in the summer of 1970, making it a good watch as summer winds down.
5. ‘Mindhunter: Season Two’ — 2019
If you enjoyed the first season of “Mindhunter,” the show returns full force with Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford and Holt McCallany as Bill Tench. This season will explore the Atlanta child murders — at least 24 murders of children in Atlanta during the early ’80s — according to Entertainment Weekly.
6. ‘Groundhog Day’ — 1993
Imagine being a weatherman who’s forced to relieve the same day over and over again. That’s the reality for Phil Connors, played by Bill Murray, in this comedy. If you’re in the mood for easy laughs and feel-good moments, “Groundhog Day” might just be the perfect movie to binge on Netflix.
