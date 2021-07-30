The University of Georgia has served as the home for many successful writers, both from faculty members and students. From unusual poems about life in the South to a nonfiction book introspecting the lives of enslaved Georgians, there is a wide array of work published by the current and former minds of the university.
The Red & Black compiled a list of four recent publications by UGA alums and faculty.
“I Wish I Could Laugh” by Ed Nichols
UGA alum Ed Nichols published his first poetry book titled “I Wish I Could Laugh” in April on Amazon books. Portraying nearly 40 prose poems, the book centers on Southern life in unusual settings.
The former Red & Black contributor named “I Wish I Could Laugh” after one of the last prose poems in his book. After speaking to several of his Vietnam veteran friends who were dying of Agent Orange, he wrote the poem for them.
With unexpected endings, the book oscillates between normal situations and a world of mystery.
“The College Woman’s Cookbook” by George and Carrie Hirsch
Alum George Hirsch and his mother Carrie Hirsch published their second cookbook entitled “The College Woman’s Cookbook” in early May. With 100 different recipes to prepare on a student budget, the book provides a guide for busy students cooking in small kitchens.
Ranging from recipes for blueberry pancakes to pan-seared scallops with lime cream, the cookbook provides readers with grocery shopping lists and lists the equipment necessary to prepare each dish.
“Seen/Unseen: Hidden Lives in a Community of Enslaved Georgians” by Christopher Lawton, Laura Nelson and Randy Reid
“Seen/Unseen” traverses through the lives of eight enslaved people who endured forced labor on various plantations across Georgia owned by the Cobb-Lamar family. The authors, including UGA alum Laura Nelson, began the writing process after uncovering documents from the Cobb-Lamar family in the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library at UGA.
Through the inspection of various letters and other primary sources filled with fragmented information, the authors sewed together the stories of eight interconnected people.
The novel is available for purchase on the UGA Press website and Amazon.
“Far Beyond the Gates” by Philip Lee Williams
Phillip Lee Williams, who graduated from UGA in 1972, celebrated the release of his 20th novel entitled “Far Beyond the Gates” in early 2020. The book explores a summer in the life of character Lucy McKay, a high school English teacher from Mississippi who has been alienated from her divorced parents.
Lucy is invited to spend the summer with her father who has plans to unravel past secrets to her. The novel is told in the form of a double-journal by Lucy and her father, focusing on the costs and necessity of love as well as the task of finding a way to fit love into a woman’s life.
“Far Beyond the Gates” is available for purchase from online booksellers such as Amazon.