While this recipe can be modified to include any of your favorite pie flavorings, today’s flavor of choice is sweet potato pie.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Start with two sheets of pie dough, which can be found in the freezer section of your grocery store. Allow for the sheets to defrost so they’re malleable to touch. Once softened, cut out several circles from the dough. The size can be made to preferentially, anywhere from three to six circles per sheet.
Next, place the dough circles aside on a greased baking sheet as you prepare the filling. To make the filling, open a can of mashed yams in syrup. In a medium-sized bowl, combine a standard can size with 2 tablespoons of dark brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. Mix thoroughly.
Once the filling is completely mixed, place 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of a dough circle on the baking sheet. Be sure to save enough dough circles to place atop those being filled. Continue this process until half of the dough circles are topped with the filling. Next, place two mini marshmallows in the center of the filling before placing a dough circle on top. Seal the pie bite by pressing a fork around the edges to create crinkle marks.
Create four tiny holes by pricking the fork into the top of the pies and brush the top with melted butter. Place the pie bites in the oven to cook for 10-12 minutes, keeping an eye on them around the 10-minute mark.
Once baked, remove the pie bites from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Dig in with friends.
