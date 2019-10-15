After a long day of classes, a student council meeting at 5 p.m and an intramural basketball practice at 7 p.m., a big dinner is much appreciated. The Big D, or Big Double Cheeseburger, is comforting and easy.
Simply start by buttering two slices of your bread of choice. Any sliced bread will work, but a sweet brioche bread adds another great flavor component. With a pan on medium heat, melt butter until smoke slightly rises. Next, take two quarter pound patties seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder, and throw them into the hot pan. Allow five minutes to each side, or until cooked through and still tender in center.
Before removing from the pan, turn the heat off and place one slice of cheddar or provolone cheese on top of the patties. While the cheese melts, plate the patties on the side and place the buttered bread on the still warm pan. Allow both sides to toast. Once crisp, remove from the pan and place both patties upon one of the pieces of toast. Top with the other, and plate. Cut across the grain for an aesthetic finish.
