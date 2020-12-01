Customers flip through crates of records in Wuxtry Records in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Wuxtry Records can be credited for bringing together the members of R.E.M., as it’s the spot where lead guitarist and then-employee Peter Buck met lead singer Michael Stipe, then a student at the University of Georgia. The record store, owned by Dan Wall, has been a staple of the Athens music scene since 1976. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)