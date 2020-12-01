To residents and visitors of Athens alike, the downtown record stores offer a distinctly local tune.
Although the pandemic and corporatization of downtown throw challenges old and new at independent businesses, Wuxtry Records and Low Yo Yo Stuff Records are fighting to overcome and meet the demand for music, both live and vinyl.
Recent shifts in downtown Athens’ “dynamic” have brought big changes, Nathaniel Mitchell, manager at Wuxtry, said. During the years Nancy Denson was mayor, the amount of franchises that opened downtown was a major change from Mitchell’s first visit to Athens in 1999. Over the last two decades, many smaller stores have been replaced by corporate franchises, he said.
Corporatization makes life tough for independent record stores.
The last few Taylor Swift records have been Target only, Todd Ploharski, owner of Low Yo Yo Stuff Records, said. Department stores like Sears and Kmart had great record departments which faded out and came back with vinyl’s resurgence, he said. However, Low Yo Yo Stuff has never given up on cassettes, records, CD’s or VHS tapes.
Issues in the supply chain persist during the pandemic, Ploharski said. If a customer looks for a record that isn’t there, odds are the store tried to order it everyday from five to 10 different distributors from two or three countries, and nobody has it right now, he said.
Record store workers like Ploharski are on the clock everyday between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. to keep the store stocked and open. In fact, the day following the interview, Ploharski drove almost to Virginia to pick up records.
“It’s an addiction. I don’t drink or anything else. I buy records,” Ploharski said.
Despite the hardships of maintaining small businesses, record stores have seen a revival in interest for the vinyl format since the early 2010s, according to market database company Statista.
As Mitchell recalls, when he was first hired, vinyl’s comeback hadn’t kicked into gear yet. At the time, vinyl and CD sales were neck-and-neck, he said.
Around 2012, record stores saw more undergrads coming in, showing interest in vinyl and asking about new releases, Mitchell said. It took off, and despite Mitchell’s initial worries the bubble would burst, the “boom is maintaining.”
In fact, 2019 was a record breaking — pun intended — year for sales, mainly with the vinyl format, Mitchel said. If not for the pandemic, 2020 was looking to be another successful year, but then Wuxtry had to close completely for two months from mid-March to early May, he said.
In the first several weeks of the pandemic, Low Yo Yo Stuff began delivering records to customers’ doorsteps, Ploharski said.
“The first few weeks, we were doing only porch drops,” Ploharski said. “It’s kinda fun being Santa.”
After reopening their brick-and-mortar stores, both Low Yo Yo Stuff and Wuxtry adopted several safety strategies.
Wuxtry and Low Yo Yo Stuff require all customers to wear a face mask — supplying them for people without — and to use the hand sanitizer at the door since there’s a lot of touching and flipping through records, Mitchell said.
Low Yo Yo Stuff made their own hand sanitizer, Ploharski said. Customer service has always been key for Ploharski, and taking care of shoppers means keeping them alive.
Other changes, like Low Yo Yo Stuff’s four person capacity limit and Wuxtry’s eight person limit, are even tougher but also strictly enforced.
“There’s a little friction sometimes. I’m sure we’ve lost plenty of sales from people who wanted to come in and browse but didn’t want to wait… but we made the decision to maintain the eight person limit for the safety of our customers and staff,” Mitchell said.
Wuxtry’s goal to bolster the local music scene is as strong as ever. As always, artists can drop off CD’s, cassettes and records of their work and set up a consignment account with Wuxtry. It’s something they’ve “always done in support of the local music scene,” Mitchell said.