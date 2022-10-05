Reflection of the past: The man behind the portraits in UGA's Black-Diallo-Miller Hall

Through a miscommunication about wearing a red jacket, Richard Wilson knew it was “God’s intention” for him to paint Harold Alonza Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller.
Newly built Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, named after the first three Black students to enroll as freshmen and graduate with their undergraduate degrees from the University of Georgia, proudly displays portraits of Black, Diallo and Miller as the first faces you see when entering the building.
Wilson, the artist behind these paintings, uses oils, pastels and canvas to tell the stories of Black trailblazers in both UGA and U.S. History. Even after the red jacket mishap and time-crunched all-nighters, Wilson reflects on how history allows him to paint life and include shadows of himself in his work.
Born in Robersonville, North Carolina but raised in Conetoe, North Carolina, from age 8, Wilson was always surrounded by art. According to a UGA press release, his father used to sketch him and his brother which inspired him to make drawings of his own.
In seventh grade, his portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. was pinned on a bulletin board outside the principal’s office. Today, his portrait of Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first Black graduate, hangs outside the office of UGA President Jere W. Morehead. Wilson is the first African American artist to have a portrait publicly displayed in a North Carolina courthouse.
About one year ago, Wilson was asked to do the Black-Diallo-Miller Hall portraits. However, his first art project with UGA was of Early. Suzanne Barbour is the former dean of the UGA Graduate School and current dean of The Graduate School at Duke University. Barbour was the one who approached Wilson about this portrait, which was unveiled in October 2018.
Audio transcription: “I was dean of the grad school at UGA, we wanted to do something to honor Mary Frances Early. And, Ms. Early, as you know, was the first Black person to graduate from UGA. She got a master's degree in music [education] and we wanted to do something to honor her. I thought that it would be nice to have her portrait done. So, I remembered seeing Richard's work and all the wonderful things he'd done with the work and the historical perspective he brings to the table and thought ‘Wouldn't it be wonderful to commission Richard to do the painting?’ And so I arranged a dinner with Richard and Ms. Early. We met down in Atlanta, you know, she lives down in Atlanta and we went to dinner. And they had a wonderful conversation. It [was] clear that there was chemistry between the two of them. And that's when I kind of figured this would work out.”
Wilson did not have the same experience with the Black-Diallo-Miller project as he did with Early. Instead of the six months to a year he typically spends working on a piece and the conversation and personal photography shoot he did with Early, he had about a month and a half per portrait and didn’t meet Black, Diallo or Miller in-person at all.
So, Wilson created an image in his mind despite their physical absence. With the limited time, he could not take their photos and instead hoped they would wear simple, black clothing. However, Black showed up wearing a bright, attention-seeking red jacket.
Audio transcription: “A photographer from the school actually photographed them. And I knew I couldn't do an elaborate background like I did of Ms. Early. So I told him, you know, see if they can wear something simple, like a black jacket or something like that. But when I got the call that Dr. Black showed up with a red jacket, I was like, ‘Oh my God’ because I had something in mind that I was gonna do already. And he said he has a red jacket [on, so I] said, well, is it possible that he can get a black one and he was like, well, he's already here.”
Wilson went out to buy almost every shade of red paint because he didn’t have a lot of time to experiment with mixing colors. Even though he did mix a little bit in the end, he said everything started working together as it should right from the beginning, like it was God’s intention for this project to happen.
“When I got the photographs and I started working on [the] piece, actually, I was happy that he wore the red jacket because it made it a more dynamic piece … And that was the first one I did out of the three. I was very pleased with the outcome because once I get into the piece I just, I get lost in [it],” Wilson said.
Because Wilson couldn’t meet Black, Diallo and Miller, his creative process looked a little different. While he typically uses pastels in his work, he used oil paints for these portraits. This allowed him to work at a faster tempo which came in handy since he was time crunched.
Audio transcription: “Most of my work that I've done in the past was done in pastels. So, this was an oil painting, but I started doing oil paintings really probably in 2016. One of my first oil paintings is now hanging in a courthouse. So all of my portraits, my oil paintings, are now in prominent places. It's because I always thought that oils were gonna be harder for me to work with than pastels, but when I did my first oil painting, I figured out that it was a lot easier for me than it was with pastel. You can mix colors and use different brushes and things like that. And you can make a green with a blue and a yellow by mixing colors. With pastel, you can’t, it's straight color. You have to do layers and layers. But the layering process was very similar to pastels, but I can do so much more and cover large areas a lot faster. But I did it the same way, I approached the oil paintings just like I did the pastels. So, I will sketch them out first on the canvas and sometimes I will sketch out on paper first, but because I had limited time, I just went straight to canvas and started sketching.”
Additionally, Wilson stretches his own canvases with linen, builds his own frames and later frames them, too, making the entire piece wholly himself. Others also pick up on the artist’s touch that radiates from his work.
“One of my artist friends … will say, ‘Man, your paintings breathe life. They feel like they can come off the page.’ And, I don't know, it's just something that's natural to me that I've been doing all my life. I just really try to capture that essence of that person. It’s almost like I'm talking to them as I'm working on it … Sometimes it surprises me,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s goal was always to breathe life in his work by honoring the trailblazers who “paved the way.” He felt like he wouldn’t have these opportunities if it weren’t for them.
One of his painting series, called “Shadow Series,” depicts young people standing in the shadow of said trailblazers. Every piece in the series tells a story, like the one of Bessie Coleman—a person you probably weren’t taught about in school.
Audio transcription: “I want them to hear those stories about these people like Bessie Coleman. How she had to teach herself French so she could go to France to get her pilot license because she was denied education. And when she got her license, she came back to America, she flew for a while, but her goal changed. She then wanted to start a flight school for people that were denied education like she was. So, she started doing stunt flights at fairgrounds to raise money for the school. But one day she was doing a test flight in Jacksonville, Florida, her plane stalled and she fell out [of] the cockpit to her death. So in the painting that I did of her, I had my daughter standing in front of her saluting her because now she can see her dream because of Bessie Coleman.”
“By sharing these stories with others and saying ‘look at these people [and] what they had to go through. They did it, through all these challenges, and now they're trying to help somebody else.’ That's what I feel that my purpose is. I can help others with the gift that God has given me,” Wilson said.
These life reflections of past trailblazers and of Wilson’s own past are what spoke to Barbour and drew her to his art from the start.
Audio transcription: “Richard has a number of different series he does. First of all, he's an African American artist, and he paints African American themes. I share that identity and so I really enjoy seeing the artwork of people who share that identity. What really spoke to me was one of his themes. It's called ‘Southern Girl.’ And [in] that theme, he uses his daughter and I think some of his nieces as his models. Then, he paints them in different scenes in the South. So he’ll paint them walking down a dirt road or in front of a farmhouse, or, you know, something like that. And that just really spoke to me, because these were young Black women, and I'm no longer young, but I was at one time a young Black woman. Admittedly, I didn't grow up in the South, I grew up in the Northeast, but there was just something about those paintings that really spoke to me. So when I met him in Virginia Beach, I think I bought two limited editions from him. And since then, I've collected more and more of them and I'm really happy to say I have one of his originals hanging in my house that I just love.”
Wilson worked jobs that he dreaded to the point of tears in his past. Walking into a building one day, he was told by a security guard that his car was literally on fire. At that moment, he questioned how bad it could get, asking God to do something.
“But, I never gave up on my dream,” Wilson said.
Wilson has three upcoming portraits with UGA — one that he’s already delivered and two he’ll begin working on next year. Additionally, he will travel for his shows on the Virginia Beach, Virginia boardwalk, the same place Barbour originally met him.
To aspiring art students, he says “This is a tough industry to be in. But if you love it, and you don't give up, it's inevitable that you're going to be successful. Just give it your all. There’s an audience out there for everybody.”
From portraits pinned on the bulletin board outside the principal’s office to outside the office of the president of UGA, Wilson has used his talent to honor trailblazers through art. Now, in the faces of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, the life stories of these three trailblazers painted on canvas will transport all who enter the building for generations to come.