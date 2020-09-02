The first installment of the Athens Music Walk of Fame is set to be completed on Sept. 2, featuring 10 plaques honoring artists and one collective that helped shape Athens' music scene. The plaques are surrounding the 40 Watt Club, Georgia Theatre and Morton Theatre. The artists range from classics like the B-52’s and R.E.M. to the harmonica blues of Neal Pattman.
With the new Walk of Fame instilling these people into the Athens’ music scene forever, here is a playlist of some of the well-known songs coming from the inductees.
“Butterbean” by the B-52’s
The B-52’s are synonymous with Athens’ music and the group doesn’t hesitate to mention the city in this song. The track starts with the lyrics “Yeah, if you go down to Athens, G-A/And you’re driving in your car/You won’t get very far before/You hear people shoutin’ out!” The song was a part of the group’s album “Whammy!” released in 1983.
“Turn the Light” by Danger Mouse and Karen O
Danger Mouse and Karen O released “Turn the Light” days before their collaborative album “Lux Prima” released on March 15, 2019. Brian Burton—known as Danger Mouse—attended the University of Georgia before moving to London to further his music career.
“It’s the End of the World As We Know It” by R.E.M.
Michael Stipe’s quick ranting of lyrics makes this one of R.E.M. 's most famous songs off its album “Document” released in 1987. Stipe joined drummer Bill Berry, guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills as students at UGAto form one of the most iconic bands in Athens’ history. The apocalyptic hit re-entered the Billboard Top 100 on March 13, 2020 after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and peaked at No. 1 on April 4.
“St. Louis Blues” by Hall Johnson
Hall Johnson was born in Athens on March 12, 1888 and formed the Hall Johnson Negro Choir in 1925. Johnson’s choir was selected by the U.S. Department of State to represent the United States at the International Festival of Fine Arts in Berlin in 1951. Johnson died on April 30, 1970.
“Goin’ Back to Georgia” by Neal Pattman
Neal Pattman was born in Madison County, Georgia on Jan. 10, 1926 as one of 14 children. When Pattman was 9 years old, he lost his right arm in a farming accident but still learned to play harmonic from his father. Pattman made his money by playing on Athens street corners before working a kitchen job on UGA’s campus before touring the nation and releasing three albums.
“Geraldine & the Honey Bee” by Widespread Panic
This song comes off the group’s 2004 album entitled “Uber Cobra.” The group formed in 1986 while John Bell, Dave Schools and Michael Houser attended UGA.
“Flirted With You All My Life” by Vic Chesnutt
Chesnutt moved to Athens in 1985 where he was spotted by Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and the pair teamed up to produce Chesnutt’s first two albums. Chesnutt died in Athens on Dec. 25, 2009 at the age of 45.
“Outfit” by Drive-By Truckers
In 1985, Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood formed a band called Adam’s House Cat in Athens but eventually disbanded six years after forming. In 1996, Cooley and Hood combined again in Athens to create Drive-By Truckers and released the group’s first album in 1998 called “Gangstabilly.”
“Crazy” by Pylon
In 1978, Pylon made its mark on the Athens music scene when members Michael Lachowski, Randy Bewley, Curtis Crowe and Vanessa Hay formed to create Pylon. The members met as students at the Lamar Dodd School of Art before releasing their first full-length album “Gyrate” in 1980.
“How Lester Lost His Wife” by of Montreal - Elephant 6
The recording company Elephant 6 was originally founded in Denver before moving to Athens to help continue the growing music scene throughout the 1990s. Elephant 6 has worked with multiple local bands including of Montreal and Elf Power.
