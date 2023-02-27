On a warm spring Sunday afternoon, Athens community members and University of Georgia students came together in the name of sustainability for the Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division Repair Café.
The free event, hosted at the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials or CHaRM, took place on Feb. 26. and encourages the community to bring broken items that experts can repair. The Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division partners with community organizations to put on Repair Cafés every month.
Repair Café is an international organization with an estimated 39,255 volunteers worldwide. The initiative helps fix items that would otherwise be discarded, promoting a culture of reuse and repair.
Abigail West, the reuse coordinator at the Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department and a local artist who uses salvageable materials, said that she was interested in bringing the event to Athens because of its inviting message. In addition, Athens can be part of a larger movement towards a sustainable future by hosting Repair Cafés.
West also liked that the Repair Cafés act as community building events. Coffee and tea donated by Jittery Joe’s at each Repair Café event create a comfortable atmosphere for participants to chat and work together.
“People who wouldn’t otherwise interact with each other can come in and fix things together,” West said.
Sounds of tinkering mixed with laughter and even loud cheers as event attendees collaborated in groups. Repairers were highly motivated and gave every attempt to fix items before giving up.
Caroline Solomon, a senior at UGA studying environmental economics and management as well as Russian, contributed her sewing skills to the event.
“I’m very interested in sustainability and I also sew, so it's a very natural connection to make,” Solomon said.
Solomon also likes the community aspect of the event, with students participating alongside Athens residents of all ages.
“It’s really cool to have both parties coming together. A lot of times the UGA and Athens communities are separated,” Solomon said.
Another sewer and Athens resident, Dan Pitts, brought a blender to be fixed at the event. Similarly, several of the electronic repairers brought clothing to be mended as volunteers swapped skills in a collaboration for sustainability.
Kelly Petersen, a resident of Athens for eight years, brought her coffee grinder in to be fixed. She said she was interested in checking out the event and possibly donating her time and sewing skills in the future.
West said the point of the Repair Café events is not to fix as many things as possible in Athens, as that is not necessarily a practical approach.
“This is more to get people excited about it, and build community around it, and make it a fun, engaging event that revitalizes the spirit of fixing things instead of buying a new thing,” West said.
The next Repair Café event will take place on March 26 from 2-5 p.m. at the CHaRM center on College Avenue. Those interested can RSVP on Facebook or reach out to reuse@acc.gov with questions about getting involved.