Rain or shine, regardless of the pandemic, University of Georgia organization Rescue Paws has an obligation to the animals to uphold.
Rescue Paws UGA provides for homeless animals in and around Athens. Through rescuing animals from euthanasia, holding fundraisers and coordinating fosters and adoptions, Rescue Paws aims to educate students on how they can support homeless animals.
The pandemic has challenged Rescue Paws by limiting volunteer capacity at shelters, in-person events and foster care; however, throughout fall 2020, Rescue Paws was still able to host online adoptions and fundraisers as well as one in-person cat adoption.
Despite limitations of the pandemic, Rescue Paws was still able to hold its annual event, Love-A-Bully, in October. The purpose of this event is to benefit pit bulls in animal shelters.
Originally, Rescue Paws would invite local shelters to campus to bring their pit bulls to Love-A-Bully. Students would then see the pit bulls and raise awareness and money for this breed. However, this year Rescue Paws changed this to a solely fundraising event on social media where participants posted bingo boards on their Instagram stories to encourage donations.
“There's so much wrongful information about pit bulls because the media puts such a bad light on them,” said senior business major Emerson Shuster, the Rescue Paws event and fundraiser coordinator. “They are actually some of the most lovable dogs.”
On Nov. 19, Rescue Paws held a socially distanced, in-person cat adoption at The Lodge of Athens. During this event, Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter and Oconee County Animal Shelter showcased cats up for adoption to show to the community.
“It was really hard because not a lot of people in the community knew about [the cat adoption event],” junior journalism major Hannah Crouch, the Rescue Paws head of PR and marketing, said. “We didn't have a huge turnout, but at least we were able to get something in the books.”
Due to the pandemic, a lot of people are looking for a companion animal, Crouch said. However, some may resort to breeders because they want their dream puppy or cat, rather than choosing to rescue an animal from a shelter.
“There was an insane amount of cat litters and feral cat litters that came in, to the point where local shelters were begging,” Crouch said. “In some sense, adoption has probably gone up, but I know the shelters are still as overwhelmed and overcrowded, and it's harder now because they are lacking volunteers.”
Crouch said that for many, the first idea that comes to mind when wanting to help shelters is to foster or play with animals in person. Though in-person opportunities are now limited, there are multiple ways to contribute to the animals’ health, well-being and future adoption virtually.
Some methods include donating to shelters via PayPal or Venmo, and providing shelters with food and supplies. Senior journalism and political science double major Abigail Chasteen, the Rescue Paws president, also suggests individuals follow the Rescue Paws Instagram to keep up with what donations shelters need.
“Most importantly, in my opinion, is sharing the stories and profiles of animals that need to be adopted because unless people know about these animals, they may not get adopted,” Crouch said. “It is super important to pass on information about adoptable animals.”