On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival.
Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in need in the Athens community.
The festival hosted dozens of shelter and rescue animals from across Georgia in an effort to promote fostering and adopting locally, and featured booths from local artists, businesses and rescue organizations. Many of the vendors donated a portion or all of their sales to support Rescue Paws UGA and local shelter organizations.
Tickets were available to purchase that could be exchanged for goods, activities and treats like caramel apples and pizza at Rescue Paws UGA stands. All money raised through ticket sales will also go towards the organization’s end-of-year donation fund, according to John Bush, the treasurer of Rescue Paws UGA.
Attendees were able to pet and meet dogs and cats that are currently up for adoption. Many brought their own pets out to socialize.
Ruth Running attended the event with Georgia English Bulldog Rescue, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes English and French Bulldogs that have been surrendered or removed from poor conditions.
Running said that English Bulldogs are a unique breed of dog that require specialized care. Purebred Bulldogs are also a valuable breed, and many females are abused and overbred.
“People want a cash cow,” Running said. “They are a very special breed and they need to be taken care of.”
The rescue does not have a facility and fully relies on volunteers and fosters to care for the Bulldogs. Running encourages those who can to consider fostering.
Bush, a senior political science major, said that the demand for fosters and rescue adoptions has risen substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone adopted during COVID, and now COVID is over, people are surrendering like crazy,” Bush said.
Bush said that events like the festival connect students with local shelter animals in the hopes that they will foster or adopt and in return, students help socialize the animals, better preparing them to be adopted.
“Socializing shelter animals with humans is really important, because it makes them more adoptable in the long run,” Bush said. “It's just getting more and more apparent how connecting students with foster animals is a big solution to keep shelters from having to euthanize, and [Rescue Paws UGA] has been pretty successful at doing that, and events like these are successful in raising funds to support that effort.”