The sounds of excited dogs and delighted students filled the air outside of the Tate Student Center on Tuesday as Rescue Paws UGA’s fall festival went underway.
Rescue Paws UGA, a student-run organization dedicated to helping local homeless animals, organized the event to bring awareness and assistance to animals in need. The fall festival was their biggest event of the semester, and the result of several months of planning.
The festival sprawled across the west and south Tate Student Center lawns in a colorful arrangement of games, food, friendly faces and wagging tails. Among it all were festive decorations — pumpkins, miniature scarecrows and orange balloons — that stood out in the sunny fall weather.
But the real attractions were the animals themselves. Several shelters and foster homes in Athens and surrounding cities came to participate, bringing with them dogs and cats for students to meet. While students played with the animals, shelter and nonprofit owners explained the benefits of adoption and the foster system.
Among the participating shelters was the Circle of Friends Animal Society. Heather Gaya, one of the members, discussed the student reaction to the event.
“College students are pretty cat and dog starved … I think everybody has been really happy to interact with them,” Gaya said.
The students themselves were encouraged to bring their own pets as well, many of which wore Halloween costumes. MaKenzie Leatherwood, a junior ecology major, brought along her dog Bailey, who was dressed as a bright yellow chicken.
“I really love the atmosphere [the festival] created,” Leatherwood said. “Just getting to meet new people and see some friends.”
Although the festival was well received, its organization was not without challenges. Hannah Crouch, the co-president of Rescue Paws UGA, explained how they had reserved the intramural fields a month in advance. The reservation, however, fell through and the festival was briefly left without a venue. Luckily, the Tate Student Center lawns were able to be reserved on Friday of last week, Crouch said.
“It was a lot of running and juggling different stuff in the air trying to get a place secured because we knew without a place to do the event, it wasn’t going to happen,” Crouch said.
Crouch, however, was proud of what the organization accomplished. She said the club is bigger than ever, and that the help is a good thing.
“We really are able to help so many more animals with the amount of funds and the amount of people that we have helping,” Crouch said.
Rescue Paw UGA’s festival was a reminder of why people love the animals in their lives and that there is still more that could be done to help those without homes.
“Athens-Clarke County Animal Shelter [is] overflowing in need of fosters and adopters and that’s something we want to convey to local students. They need supplies like shredded newspaper, cat litter, things like that,” Crouch said.
Fostering, adopting, donating and volunteering are all things that can be done to help. By supporting organizations such as the Circle of Friends Animal Society, Athens-Clarke County Adoption Center, Athens Canine Rescue, Georgia English Bulldog Rescue and Colbert Veterinary Rescue Services, animals like the ones at the festival can live happily.