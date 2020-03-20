With college campuses across the country transitioning to remote learning and companies pushing employees to work from home, certain companies have announced deals to aid in the transition. From corporate offers to charities, everyone is working together to make these cancellations slightly more bearable.
Local charities
Athens charities, such as the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and Our Daily Bread, are continuing to supply meals to people in need. People can also volunteer or donate to these programs.
Check here for a list of resources and services provided by Athens charities.
Internet
To aid students without adequate internet coverage for remote learning, Charter is offering free access to Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for 60-days. Students can enroll by calling 1-844-488-8395. Comcast is offering the same 60-day deal with free access at Xfinity WiFi hotspots.
Adobe Creative Cloud
Normally priced at $29.99 a month for students, Adobe is offering free at-home access to Creative Cloud during campus closures until May 31, 2020.
Waived delivery fees
Some fast-food chains, such as Chipotle and KFC, have offered free delivery for a minimum order of $10-12. Food-delivery services, such as DoorDash and Postmates, have partnered with fast-food restaurants to deliver discounted orders.
U-Haul free storage
In light of hasty dorm closures and scrambling students, U-Haul has offered 30 days of free self-storage for college customers.
Hotels
For the month of March, certain hotels in Athens, such as Graduate Athens, Homewood Suites, Hotel Indigo and Hampton Inn, are offering reduced prices for the UGA community.
Down Dog fitness apps
As gyms begin shutting down due to COVID-19 outbreak concerns, Down Dog is offering free services across their apps for a workout at home until July 1 for students and teachers. The range of workout apps include Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre and 7 Minute Workout.
