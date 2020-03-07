Athens is no stranger to seasonal closures of local businesses. For restaurants with outdoor seating or food suited for hot weather, it’s sometimes necessary to temporarily put regular business operations on hold during the cold months of the year.
As the weather warms up during the midpoint of the spring season, doors will begin reopening (or just opening outright). The Red & Black has compiled a list of restaurants returning or making their debut in Athens in spring 2020.
Re-openings
Pelican’s SnoBalls
Where: 510 Baxter St.
New Orleans shaved ice shop Pelican’s SnoBalls will open its doors for the spring on March 19, 2020. Pelican’s opened its Athens location in June 2019 and offers over 100 flavors and toppings to choose from.
El Barrio Tacos & Tequila
Where: 1331 S Milledge Ave.
The Five Points Mexican restaurant will resume its normal business operations in March 2020 after switching to hosting private events and pop-ups late last year. El Barrio Tacos & Tequila, which focuses on outdoor seating, temporarily shifted its business model in December 2019 as a response to the colder weather. The restaurant will return with a newly-updated menu and counter-based service model.
Openings
Ding Tea
Ding Tea Norcross announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 21 that the boba tea franchise plans to open an Athens location in summer 2020. The tea shop did not disclose an exact date, though told The Red & Black “hopefully May.” Ding Tea registered an Athens LLC in 2019.
Molly’s Coffee Company
Where: 8830 Macon Highway
Offering a variety of beverages ranging from cold brew, kombucha and “Molly’s Mochas,” Molly’s Coffee Company is projected to open its doors in early summer 2020. The coffee shop is located across the street from Mama’s Boy at The Falls and the now-shuttered The Falls on Macon Highway.
Knuckies Gourmet Hoagies
Where: 115 Hickory St.
Atlanta-based casual sandwich chain Knuckies Gourmet Hoagies will open at an undisclosed date in spring 2020. The restaurant told The Red & Black they are expected to open “in a few weeks.” The restaurant will replace Crazy Dough’s Pizza’s retail space underneath The Mark Athens. The sandwich shop offers 18 different 9-inch hoagie options, along with salads, soup and soft serve ice cream.
Classic City Eats
Where: 1120 Baxter St.
Athens’ newest Southern restaurant Classic City Eats opened its doors on March 3, 2020. The family-friendly bar and grill, which serves platters of comfort food including fried chicken, hush puppies and buffalo wings, replaced Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken.
