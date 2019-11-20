The new three-day break can make it hard for those who don’t live in Georgia to travel home for the holidays. Luckily, there’s no need to be stuck in your house on the holiday. Gather some family close by or friends who are also stuck in town and visit these restaurants which will be open on Thanksgiving day.
Redfearn Grille
If you can’t get a home-cooked meal for Thanksgiving head to the Redfearn Grille at the Holiday Inn Athens-University Area on East Broad Street. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m the restaurant will have a lunch buffet with all the Thanksgiving favorites. Adults eat for $28, kids 12 and under for $13 and seniors eat for $25. They are now taking reservations.
IHOP
Pregame Thanksgiving dinner with some pancakes or use it as a substitute for the traditional turkey. The Baxter Street location will be open normal hours on the holiday.
Waffle House
So pancakes aren’t your thing. Luckily, waffles are also an option. All Waffle House locations, including the seven scattered across Athens, will be open normal hours because the chain is open on all holidays and only closes for weather hazards.
FIVE Restaurant and Bar Athens
The restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving feast will take place from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m, for completely free. Located on Hull Street the stop will host a full spread of mashed potatoes to a traditional turkey dish. The eatery hosts the event annually to benefit Project Safe and raise awareness about domestic violence. Donations accepted at the event will go to Project Safe but are not required.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Can’t get a reservation at the Redfearn Grille and don’t want to eat breakfast food as your Thanksgiving meal? Cracker Barrel on Epps Bridge Parkway will be open its normal operating hours and serve its full menu. According to its website, patrons can also order the Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal starting at 11 a.m. which comes with holiday favorites such as turkey, gravy, sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, corn muffins and of course, pumpkin pie.
