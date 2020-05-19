After almost two months of closures due to COVID-19, retailers in downtown Athens reopening storefronts to varying degrees. Some stores only offer curbside pickup while others allow customers to browse in-store under specific guidelines. The Red & Black has compiled a list of retailers that have tentatively opened their doors.
Wuxtry Records and Bizarro Wuxtry
The record and comic shop tentatively opened its doors May 14 with strict guidelines for customers. Shoppers are required to wear a mask at all times, must use hand sanitizer provided by the store and limit visits to 20 minutes, according to a Wuxtry Athens Instagram post. The shop only allows eight customers in the store at one time and no groups larger than two will be admitted. Wuxtry also offers free local delivery and curbside pickup for call-ahead orders. The store is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
Plato's Closet
Plato's Closet is open 1-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. The store has reopened with adjusted buying procedures, according to its website. Customers must make an appointment to sell items, buys must be freshly laundered within 48 hours, buys must be brought in hard-sided containers (no trash bags) and buys will sit for at least an hour before being processed.
Empire South
Empire South is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. The store reopened its Athens location May 4, but the company also offers online shopping with free shipping on all orders.
Aurum Studios
Aurum Studios reopened its downtown location May 1 under limited hours. The fine jewelry and art gallery is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday. Some of the company’s collection is also available for purchase online.
Cheeky Peach
The clothing boutique is now open under limited hours, noon-5 p.m. every day of the week. Cheeky Peach reopened May 11 after deep cleaning the store, according to a video posted to its Facebook page. There are sanitation and social distancing measures in place, and the store asks customers to wear masks. No more than six customers will be permitted in the store at a time.
The Indigo Child and The Indigo Home
The clothing store, The Indigo Child, and home decor store, The Indigo Home, reopened May 15 and will run with temporary business hours of noon to 5 p.m. daily. According to an Instagram post, “both stores were sanitized and will be sanitized every month” by Certified Clean Care. There will be a limit on the number of customers allowed in both stores and all surfaces and registers will be sanitized after use by each customer.
Athens Interior Market
Home decor and gifts shop, Athens Interior Market is now open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Currently the shop is focusing on teacher, grad and dad gifts on its Facebook page.
Margo
Margo metaphysical and jewelry shop opened its doors last week and will temporarily be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. According to a sign in the shop’s front window, masks are requested but not required of patrons. If you do not have a mask, they are sold for $1 at the store. There will also be a maximum of five customers allowed in the store at one time. Margo is also selling items on its website and will offer in-store pickup and delivery.
Heery’s
Heery’s Clothes Closet is operating with temporary hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday since it reopened on April 30. The store currently has a sale of 30% off all spring merchandise, according to its Instagram page.
The Red Zone
The self-proclaimed “UGA bookstore without the books” started phase one of its plans to reopen on May 14. The store is operating with limited hours noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dressing rooms are currently unavailable, and customers are asked to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer upon entry.
The Clubhouse
The University of Georgia spirit store has been online shipping and curbside pickup throughout the pandemic, but it officially reopened its downtown storefront May 11. The store is now open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
High Country Outfitters
Outdoor store High Country Outfitters started curbside pickup and shipping April 28. According to an Instagram post, orders can be placed online or over the phone. Customers can call the store and have an employee shop for them and then pick up their order outside of the store.
ALL STORES ARE OPEN at ALL locations beginning TODAY👏 🙌 . Our staff will be wearing masks, disinfecting high traffic areas and we are asking customers to bring their own socks if you would like to try on footwear! ✨👟 . Curbside-pickup & the online shop will be still available 🚙🛍 . 🤍SEE YOU SOON!! 😃👋🏼 . Link in Bio for more information
Impeccable Pig
The Impeccable Pig has been operating noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday since reopening May 13. The clothing store also offers online shopping with free shipping, according to its website.
fab’rik Athens
Clothing boutique fab’rik reopened its storefront to customers May 1. The store is currently open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can also shop online by calling the store or sending direct messages to its social media accounts, according to its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
American Threads
American Threads is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The company offers online shopping, and the Athens location reopened for in-person shopping May 9.
Urban Outfitters
The chain retailer has decided to open select stores in states that are not under current shelter-in-place policies, according to Urban Outfitters' COVID-19 updates page. Athens' Urban Outfitters will be open 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. The chain is taking precautions such as increased cleaning routines, required masks for employees and more at all of its locations nationwide, according to the COVID-19 updates page.
UPDATE: The Red Zone (186 E. Clayton) has now switched to Phase 2. The store has re-opened with limited hours and these safety guidelines:
1. Wear a mask 2. Use hand sanitizer upon entry. 3. Dressing rooms are not available at this time.
Modified store hours: 12-5 Sunday through Thursday, 10-6 Friday & Saturday.
We wish our downtown neighbors all the best as we work together to regain normalcy while using good judgment.
