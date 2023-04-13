The Asymptomatics, a local indie rock band, has been putting out music for their fans — referred to as “a-holes” – since 2022. On Feb. 28, the group added two singles to their discography. The first track, “Weeds,” begins with the subtle sounds of chirping birds and trickling water to set the natural, dreamy tone for the rest of the song.
It has a sweet, relaxed melody that pairs perfectly with the warming Athens weather. At one point, the song is interrupted for an almost ragtime-resembling piano solo, giving “Weeds” an easygoing vintage feel.
The second song of the release, “Revert Back To Nothing,” has a slightly harder edge. Like “Weeds,” this track flows along smoothly. However, it offers grittier and more powerful lyrics like “Motivation/in rotation/downward spiral/why so vile?”
Though the lyrics pack more punch than its preceding track, “Revert Back To Nothing” manages to balance them out with another lulling background melody.
Accompanying the two songs is eye-catching cover art with colorful psychedelic images. A great eye in a patterned sky watches over a band of cartoon frogs dancing around a mushroom hourglass — a symbol of the lighthearted and versatile sounds of The Asymptomatics’ latest project.
The two songs are easy to enjoy and complement each other effortlessly, equally calming as they are energizing. The only critique to be given to The Asymptomatics’ work is that there are only two singles. The releases accompany their 2022 EP “Modern Ooze” and other singles released last year.
4/5 Stars
Experience it yourself: “Weeds” and “Revert Back to Nothing” are streaming on all platforms, available for downloading and listening.