While many visitors come to Athens for the college-town scene and our football team, sometimes people overlook the beauty of cultural diversity here through art, music, dance and small town businesses. This phenomenon is what motivated James Preston to continue his docu-series “Athens Rising” with “Athens Rising 2: Transmittance” which celebrates and recognizes Athens culture and how it’s all intertwined.

“Athens Rising 2” highlighted many different businesses in the community including Avid Bookshop, Canopy Studio, The National, Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art (ATHICA) and the Wild Rumpus parade and spectacle.

The documentary demonstrated how these businesses have all progressed with the help from the support of the community and other local businesses. Each business owner expressed the values and standards of their business and how they appeal to the community while standing out.

“I want everyone to feel welcome to come into my store. I won’t police what you read,” Avid Bookshop owner Janet Geddis said.

Geddis’ bookshop has a multitude of themes throughout her collection of books for purchase, but her goal is to welcome a diverse group of people into her store and ensure they’re in a comfortable environment.

Many of the business owners featured also took time to address how they’re giving back to the community through philanthropy and activism, such as the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement led by Mokah Jasmine Johnson, an adult educator and civil rights activist. In the documentary, Johnson described her outrage for the lack of diversity in Athens, specifically with the downtown culture.

Mokah Jasmine Johnson turned her outrage into action as described in the documentary by hosting meetings with minorities in the community and planning marches in downtown Athens. The goal of the organization is to step out of its comfort zone and allow there to be more conversations about the issues in the community in a forgiving and hopeful way.

“By opening up to people you don’t know, you allow yourself to change the way you think and learn something new,” Knowa Johnson, co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement said.

Along with there being many organizations who allow people to voice and stand up for their beliefs, the docu-series also featured businesses which focus on teaching others to express themselves in unique ways, such as Canopy Studios. This studio teaches flying dance trapeze classes and workshops to people of all ages and hosts performances.

Canopy Studios works with many local artists in Athens in multiple ways, whether it’s hiring a local musician to compose music for its shows or having volunteers form programs to inspire children to take their classes. The studio also values the acknowledgement of mental health which affects many in the Athens community, and is dedicated to addressing it.

Another local business which was represented in the film for addressing mental health is Nuçi’s Space, a venue for musicians to perform with an emphasis on supporting mental health awareness. This business has an investment in looking out for each other, always checking up on those in the community and getting them the help they need.

Representatives from both Canopy Studios and Nuçi’s Space shared stories about losing loved ones to suicide. Both businesses express the same values when it comes to showing their love for the community and ensuring tragedies can be prevented.

Athens has a range of talent with the art and music scene, so the film made sure to highlight the businesses that support these individuals and provide a space to express what they are passionate about.

ATHICA is one of these spaces that features eccentric and surreal works of art done by Athens locals. It is a non-profit gallery promoting innovative contemporary arts through a committed artistic community. The role of ATHICA is to accept the community of artists and inspire each other to express their talent and creativity in a variety of forms.

Another event that was expressed in the film that demonstrates surrealism in Athens is the Wild Rumpus Parade which welcomes local musicians and artists to share their creative energy.

All of these businesses are centered around the idea that while Athens may feel like one large, similar community, there is a wide range of interests and passions that create a close-knit community.

The documentary does a great job of showcasing all of these communities which work together to form the Athens community, and gives a sense of family and inspiration for others to express the features that make each unique.