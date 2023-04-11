The Rook & Pawn in downtown Athens has a cozy feel to it, inspired by board game cafés popular in Europe. It’s a great spot to hang out with a group of friends and pick from over 800 board and card games while enjoying food and drink.
The interior has a rustic and vintage aesthetic. Adding to the comfy vibe is a selection of comfort food, including a variety of sandwiches, sides and snacks. Coffee options range from espresso to unique mixes and roasts, along with soda, wine and beer.
The thing that sets this café apart from your average coffee shop is not the food — it’s the board games. For a $7 fee, customers can choose from a large bookshelf of games, from classics like Monopoly and Connect Four to more niche options like Lord of the Rings Trivia. The café’s long hours, open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends, mean you can challenge your friends to games late into the night.
The Rook & Pawn is also a place to relax and study. With large cushioned chairs, the space is a relaxing setting to unwind and study for your next midterm or final, or simply read your favorite book. The shop also hosts weekly events, including a trivia night every Thursday at 6 p.m. For an entertaining game night, a cozy spot on a rainy day or a bite to eat with friends, The Rook & Pawn is a unique local option with something for everyone.
4/5 Stars
Experience it yourself: The Rook & Pawn is open from 11a.m. - 11p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, located at 294 W Washington St. Suite 300