On Feb. 17 and 18, the New Georgia Dance Theatre hosted the second-annual Black History Month performance, “Amistad We Stand.”
A masterclass in inclusivity, innovation and representation, “Amistad We Stand” not only focused on celebrating and honoring African strength and beauty but also the intricate and sometimes shaky — but nevertheless crucial — connections we all share.
The name of the show says it all — combining the Spanish word for “friendship” with an outstretched hand and a message to rise up in spite of the challenges we all face. The dances, which combined traditional West African movement with modern contemporary dance, were further bolstered by the incredible visual coherence and cultural theatrics incorporated in the choreography.
The show was a celebration of the very idea of community and will continue to remain in the minds, hearts and eyes of viewers long after the curtains have closed and the djembe drum circle has fallen quiet. And while “Amistad We Stand” was a paramount example of dance as a medium for cultural osmosis and understanding, it was by no means the only show of its caliber.
The performances held at the New Georgia Dance Theatre continue to push the boundaries of dance as an art form, following its mission to enrich the artistic world through reworking and revamping performative art as a whole.