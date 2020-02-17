Athens locals were treated to quite the amusing combination of classical music during Hendershot's Classical Revolution open mic night on Feb. 16.
The event provided a two-hour window for anyone to come up on stage and share their classical music talents. The turnout for the event was impressive, with no chair left vacant. Several folks sat on the floor.
Both the audience as well as participants included people of all ages. Children sat unstirring in their parents’ laps, listening to the pure sounds of classical piano, violin and flute, to name a few.
Attendee and music student Yahaira Cuevas-Nunez was one of the many younger people there appreciating classical music. She noted that she enjoys “how unique” the style of music is.
The first group was a guitar quartet from Clarke Central High School that played three pieces with beautiful simplicity. The next couple of performances consisted of flute and harpsichord duo Alexandra Dunbar and Patrice Moeling. In honor of Black History Month, they performed a sonata by African-descended composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint George. Also honoring the special month, pianist Christina Austin played a piece by Scott Joplin, as well as a piece by a Japanese composer that originated in the game Final Fantasy VII.
Another pianist, Adam Jaffe, played an intricate rag called “Kitten on the Keys” by Zez Confrey, which resembled music from a silent film. It was quite hard to believe the pianist only had two hands as they nimbly danced up and down the keyboard.
Toward the end of the evening, a string trio comprised of UGA graduate fellows Nicholas Hoy on the violin, Nicholas Cheon on the cello and Neelee Brauner on the viola performed. They treated the audience to a rambunctious piece with fluttery sounds and quick strikes to the strings. Other songs they played were drawn out and melancholy.
The last act consisted of the most instruments on stage, bringing back some previous acts to all play as one. There were three operatic singers — Kendall Kookogey, Brandon Graham and Dallas Bono — whose powerful voices reverberated throughout the coffee shop. The trio sang a Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata, which was very fitting with the setting everyone was in.
