M3 Yoga is a local yoga and Pilates studio that offers a wide variety of classes, such as hot power yoga, hot Pilates and restorative yoga.
I tried the Hot Power Flow class with Sydney McCall, an M3 instructor and University of Georgia alum. The class started slow, with basic stretching and breathwork that eased me into the beginning of the flow. Then, we moved into a series of movements that engaged multiple sections of my body, focusing on core and arm strength throughout.
The class was challenging but not exhausting. By the end, I felt relaxed and in touch with my mind and body. It was fast-paced enough to feel active and get my heart rate up but still calm enough to have deep thoughts during the practice.
I also took Inferno Hot Pilates with Taylor Norton, an instructor and UGA sophomore. The class was upbeat, intense and effective. We jumped right in with a series of different hip and ab supersets. The cardio was challenging, but the amount and intensity was perfect. By the end of the class, I felt tired but also like I had put the work in. While I wouldn’t take this class to relax, I would definitely take it to challenge myself and see physical results.
Norton and McCall are excellent teachers, both of whom I found easy to follow and encouraging throughout the practices. While the classes had different effects on me, both left me energized, satisfied and extremely sweaty.
Experience it yourself: M3 is open Sunday through Saturday, with classes spanning from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Classes range in price from a drop-in fee of $30 for non-members, to a $388 semester pass for students, with an introductory offer of two weeks of unlimited classes for $30.