“High on Heels” examines the cultural significance of the high heel shoe and the power it has to make a woman feel confident, professional and sexy. The documentary, directed by Adelin Gasana and produced by Lola Kayode, was released April 24 on YouTube as an Atlanta-based collaboration between DocuJourney Productions and Lola Kay Productions.
Throughout the documentary 45-minute runtime, Gasana made a thought-provoking case for the high heel being more than just a shoe. Today, the heel represents “beauty, sexuality, sophistication, empowerment, maturity, style and professionalism,” according to the documentary’s YouTube description—sentiments which are shared by the women interviewed, ranging from dancers to designers to doctors.
The documentary opens with interviewees’ descriptions of high heels, which included “fierce,” “confidence,” “empowerment,” “sex symbol” and “the period at the end of a sentence.”
“I think it’s been something that’s been so ingrained into our culture over centuries,” Sophia Susassi, accessory design professor at Savannah College of Art and Design, said in the documentary. “You just get this instantaneous feeling of feeling good about yourself. It elongates your leg, it makes you feel a little taller, it makes you feel a little sassier.”
The beginning of the documentary features interviews of dancers, stylists, news anchors and more who attest to the power of the high heel to promote confidence in its wearer.
Although Gasana interviews a variety of heel-wearing women from different fields, his take on the female perspective of high heels would have been more complete had he included the viewpoints of transgender women as well, which were notably missing from the documentary.
“Every woman wants to feel sexy,” dancer and choreographer Jessica Washington said in the documentary. “I don’t care how tomboyish you are, how athletic you are, how frumpy you might think you are, how heavyset or how skinny—women want to feel sexy in their own right.”
Washington touches on an important point: “sexy in their own right.” For different women, feeling sexy could come from heels of different styles and heights, or even the lack of a heel altogether.
In the documentary, model and entertainer Nzinga Imani said she has an issue with women saying they feel more empowered while wearing high heels because they’ve been “mentally conditioned” by society to believe they are seen as being empowered if they’re wearing heels.
“I think they’re beautiful,” Imani said in the documentary. “I can see the difference in my posture and the way that I’m viewed when I have them on. But, at the end of the day, I’d much rather not have to wear them.”
This idea of societal conditioning uprooted my understanding of feeling empowered by appearance. Do I feel empowered because I’m wearing heels and I look good, or do I feel empowered because I’ve been conditioned to think I should feel that way?
This societal conditioning is also evident in the professional expectation for working women to wear high heels, as explained by stylist and vlogger JoJo St. Claire and actress Ashley LaRue. By and large, we see professional working women wearing heels, but do the shoes really make them more professional?
St. Claire said the cultural expectation in the United States is “when you go to a board room, you wear heels.” LaRue expresses similar sentiments when she says she would expect “a lady boss to walk in with heels, and not flats.”
Gasana later highlights a different aspect of high heels—health effects and pain. In the documentary, Dr. Cheree Eldridge, a podiatrist, explains how wearing heels shifts the body’s weight distribution and center of mass, which can cause pain and injury to the feet, hips and spine.
“I’ve already learned my lesson with trying to tell women not to wear their heels anymore,” Dr. Kerstin Halstead, a chiropractor, said in the documentary. “I thought I was going to get strangled one time for doing that.”
Gasana paints the high heel shoe as a source of confidence, professionalism and sexuality. Then he puts these qualities in direct opposition with the negative effects it has on a wearer’s body. This conflict begs the question—should society continue to make women feel like they need to wear heels to be sophisticated, professional and powerful?
“I don’t want to be judged by my looks, but if I know I am going to be judged by my looks, then I play the game,” LaRue said.
