Fans stood in a line that wrapped from Last Resort Grill to the entrance of the Georgia Theatre as rain came down, but the weather didn’t stop the fans from enjoying the performances of Hippo Campus and The Greeting Committee.
The doors opened at 8 p.m. and The Greeting Committee, an indie-rock band, began its set about an hour later.
Addie Sartino, the lead vocalist, ran onto the stage ended up stealing the show with her great energy and interactions with the other band members. Along with Sartino, Austin Fraser on drums, Brandon Yangmi on guitar and Pierce Turcotte on bass got the crowd to interact with them by clapping their hands and waving their hands side-to-side at different parts of their songs.
As Hippo Campus casually walked on stage, the crowd roared with excitement and the band went right into playing “Bambi,” the title track of its 2018 album. Hippo Campus is an indie-rock band which features Jake Luppen on lead vocals and guitar, Nathan Stocker on lead guitar and vocals, Zach Sutton on bass and keyboard, Whistler Allen on drums and vocals and DeCarlo Jackson on trumpet. The band has a collectively relaxed, yet likes to rock out atmosphere that makes listeners want to sway and dance at the same time.
For a couple of Hippo Campus’ songs, some fans in the crowd formed a mosh pit before the chorus would start and raised the energy in the room by dancing and jumping. Fans got even more excited when Jackson performed his trumpet solo on the band’s song, “Way it Goes” off its “Landmark” album. At one point of the show, Stocker introduced everyone in the band and attempted to call the Dawgs, but instead said “sic ‘em” and the crowd responded with “woof, woof, woof.”
Hippo Campus played a song called “Ease up Kid” that didn’t make it onto “Bambi” but is on the band’s “Demo II” that’s about “trying to deal with yourself in relation to the people that give a fuck about you and that’s tough,” Stocker said.
The last song Hippo Campus played before the encore was one of its singles entitled “South.” Everyone in the crowd was belting every word to this song, and the band stopped playing halfway to let the singing of the crowd fill the venue.
As Hippo Campus came on for its encore, fans chanted for “Buttercup,” the band’s most listened to song on Spotify, over and over. The crowd went crazy for the encore, jumping up and down, dancing and rocking out to the last song. The band's passion for performing and the song was evident in the faces of its members as well.
Luppen took off his guitar and blue blazer toward the end of the song and crowd surfed before he exited the stage.
