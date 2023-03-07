“SUPERCUT,” the recent independent film produced, written and directed by University of Georgia senior entertainment and media studies major, Natalie Gonzalez, deals with the many layers of love and false idealization. As a first generation Colombian student, Gonzalez decided to become the voice of her family by telling stories through creative means. “SUPERCUT” premiered at Ciné on Feb. 10.
One incredible aspect about the making of this movie is the quality of cinematography, visuals and sound, despite a $2,000 budget. In a film with odes to the real vs. imaginary elements of the sixth sense and the whimsical romance of rom coms such as “La La Land,” Gonzalez does an incredible job as a first-time director and writer connecting these very different subjects.
A story about a romance, over-embellished to say the least, Gonzalez tackles the more delicate side of mental illness through the lens of a young woman afflicted with a form of dementia. Gonzalez opted to weave these ideas together after collecting information she learned as a previous cognitive science major.
The film was an incredibly delicate critique on this sensitive subject that Gonzalez executed with care. The camera shots were excellent for her limited experience as a beginner filmmaker. Gonzalez separated reality and fiction through opposing color schemes where the audience sees the film through a warm and cool filter. The actors were able to switch in and out of different personalities impressively. This film is definitely worth watching over and over again.
Experience it yourself: Watch “SUPERCUT” at the Backlight Student Film Festival at UGA in April.