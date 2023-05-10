On April 28, local rock band Jameson Tank released a new single, “Side Mission.” This track makes a perfect Athens summer soundtrack, opening powerfully with electric guitar.
After establishing a heavily ‘70s and ‘80s feel, it swiftly moves into a lengthy crescendo, building finally into a suspenseful pause before the wave of energy that is the chorus.
Throughout the song, listeners can enjoy multiple instrumental solos. Different parts of the song focus on either guitar, bass or drums, highlighting each of the four band members’ talents.
Jameson Tank recorded the track in a single day, which in turn produced a raw, carefully crafted sound without the need for excessive studio enhancements.
The hard-hitting song harnesses the electric live performance quality the band is known for and wraps it up nicely as four minutes and 11 seconds of head-banging rhythm. With an abrupt ending, the song is over just as quickly as it began, leaving you wanting more.
The four members, including lead singer Jameson Tankersley, have a gripping stage presence that has forced Athens to take notice. In their two years as a band, Jameson Tank has amassed a significant following by performing often — nearly 70 times a year.
Compared to their previous releases, the group is clearly honing in on their skill and continuing to grow into their own sound, though there is still some room to grow.
Few artists can replicate the feel of their live music in recordings so well, and this is exactly what Jameson Tank has done with “Side Mission.”
4/5 stars
Experience it yourself: “Side Mission” is now streaming on all platforms, available for playing and downloading.