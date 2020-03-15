The first thing you hear when you’re on the way to your table at Jinya Ramen Bar on Broad Street is “irasshai,” meaning “welcome” in Japanese — and what an appropriate welcome for an establishment that specializes in the popular Japanese dish.
Despite opening at the beginning of spring break and impending coronavirus concerns, the restaurant was packed full during its soft opening on Monday, March 9. Jinya Ramen Bar currently operates 40 other dine-in locations across North America.
Ramen is at the heart of Jinya’s moderately-priced menu — the restaurant offers vegetable, chicken and tonkatsu broths in its bowls. This much is evident: from the moment a customer walks in the door, they are greeted with a red neon sign illuminated with “ramen is all the craze” immediately to their left. (Note: the craze will last during the coronavirus frenzy: Jinya is staying open.)
The restaurant’s interior almost feels like it’s open-air. From the host stand, customers can view the kitchen cooking ramen and the bar itself. The lighting is also dim, which emphasizes the other predominant components of the industrial-style interior design.
None of the cocktails lean toward the sweet side, waiter Damien Godfrey said, and the “Lime Chu-Hai” fits that description. The vodka soda-esque cocktail features shochu — a Japanese distilled liquor — as well as lime juice, simple syrup, soda water and lime. At first underwhelming due to its familiar taste, it’s neither sweet nor sour, leaving some to desire for more adventurous cocktail-goers. For someone who enjoys familiarity, though, this may be the cocktail for you.
The “Tokyo” cocktail has more to offer. It’s sweeter than the aforementioned drink, featuring Altos silver tequila, pineapple juice, Tattersall Grapefruit Crema and Angostura bitters. “Tokyo” is on the sweeter side because of the juice and the flavor of the bitters are prevalent.
If neither of those drinks sound appealing: Jinya also has a full bar with draft beer, sake and four other craft cocktails to choose from.
Mostly priced under $8, Jinya’s small plates vary from recognizable Japanese fare — like edamame and pork gyoza — to more creative twists, such as a vegan steamed bun filled with a Beyond Meat patty and Brussels sprouts tempura. The “Spicy Creamy Shrimp Tempura” is exactly what it sounds like — tempura-fried shrimp tossed in a spicy, creamy mayonnaise-based sauce.
The spicy shrimp dish is done in an “ebi-mayo” style, according to the menu. “Ebi” refers to the style of preparing shrimp in Japan by “butterflying,” or splitting, the piece of seafood. The shrimp are huge and act as a perfect appetizer to share between two people. Don’t take “spicy” too seriously — for those who aren’t too sensitive to spice, it only leaves a slight tingle on the tongue.
Jinya nailed it with its $6.75 “Caramelized Cauliflower” too, with a pleasant gentle sweetness and crunch due to the caramelization and pine nuts, respectively.
There is room to completely customize the restaurant’s soup-based entrees — there are spicy and mild options and shrimp, pork and vegan-based broths, among other types. Customers can also add a variety of toppings, like a seasoned egg, bamboo shoots or — if they’re feeling ravenous — extra noodles.
Priced at $13.50, the “Premium Tonkotsu Red” bowl is pork broth-based, with pork, wood ear mushrooms, green onions, a seasoned egg, seaweed, red hot chili oil and spicy bean sprouts. Customers can select a spice level from 1-10 — the faint of heart should be wary about this. For a pretty good sensibility to spice, a level 5 is recommended.
The bowl has a perfect creaminess and spiciness, complemented by the thick ramen noodles. While customers can customize their bowl and remove what they like, the yolk of the soft-boiled egg balances out the spice of the broth. Spice-and-pork lovers: this bowl is for you.
On the meatless side, the $12.50 “Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen” features a vegetable broth with tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds. Adding a seasoned egg enhances the flavor.
The broth itself is delicious, but while the chili oil flavor is prevalent, the bowl is underwhelmingly not spicy; there is only a slight tingle on the tip of the tongue from the chili oil. The tofu is also not marinated and the broth slides right off the cubed pieces when picking them up with chopsticks.
In all, Jinya has something for everyone: reliable cocktails, a variety of starter plates and ramen that can satisfy any customer. While it falls short in details of its vegan ramen and offers a somewhat un-inspired cocktail, those are hardly reasons to pass up the opportunity to give Athens’ only devoted ramen restaurant a try. On the contrary, when there’s such an effort to create a warm feeling from when you enter the building to when the steaming ramen lands on your table, there’s plenty of reason to stay.
