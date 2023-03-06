Athens-based bedroom pop band, Futo, released their album, “Behind the Kohl’s,” on Jan. 21. With five short tracks full of dissonant melodies and anomalous sound, the album is incredibly successful in provoking emotion and reflection within the listener through its lyricism.
Poetic lyrics are mixed with indifference in tone and message. “Little Life” kicks off the poetic vibe which yields to the second track, “Public Art,” with its sad lyrics and cheery-sounding guitar. The track discusses the annoyance surrounding public art and by the end, the lead singer announces his intentions to destroy it.
The titular third track, “Behind the Kohl’s,” has a sad tone and monotone vocals. The repetition of the lyrics “I guess” in the fourth track, “Protect the Birds from the Birds,” allows for an emphasized impact in the meaning of the words and adds to the album’s theme of personal reflection.
The guitar sounds in the fifth and final track, “UFO at the Drive-in,” are mystical and hypnotizing. The lyrics “I feel better all the time” are another example of the use of repetition in the album.
Birds are referenced in songs throughout the album as a repeated metaphor in the lyrics, representing freedom, change and growth through their flight.
Each track explores the theme of personal reflection, discussing life in either abstract or metaphorical terms. The sounds within the songs mesh with the lyrics to create unexpected emotions within the listener such as nostalgia, regret and reflection.