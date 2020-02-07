Nashville-based alternative rock giant Moon Taxi filled the Georgia Theatre with excitement for the band’s first show of 2020.

Moon Taxi has played at the Georgia Theatre a handful of times, but “scholars maintain that that number was lost years ago,” drummer Tyler Ritter said in an interview with The Red & Black. The band most recently performed in Athens in September 2018. This particular performance was distinctive because they brought some new songs into the mix of their set.

Before the show, attendees clustered at the foot of the stage to get closer to the artists. Attendee Ella Alivio, who has never seen the band in concert before, was in the early crowd. Alivio said she was excited because “people say Moon Taxi is so good and it’s been on my mind. I expect nothing but the best.”

The concert kicked off with an energetic opening by Nashville-based indie-rock outfit Future Thieves. The band released its most recent double-sided single "Get Up/My Body" in 2019.

The elation rose in the room when the members of Moon Taxi walked out on stage. Vocalist Trevor Terndrup, dressed in a gold sequin-covered jacket, approached the microphone and gave everyone a lively greeting.

Moon Taxi opened with “Not Too Late,” a song taken off their 2018 album “Let the Record Play,” which the crowd knew every word to. The band’s set included other tracks such as “River Water,” “Mercury,” and “Restless.”

Each member was able to show off their talents for the audience with various guitar and keyboard solos. Ritter had his own segment where he performed an impressive drum solo cover to The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.”

During the encore, the band brought out a large disco ball on a stand that reflected beams of light all over the crowd, making everyone feel like they were a part of the show themselves.

Moon Taxi sang their upbeat song “Morocco” and everyone was dancing with each other. They ended on a high note with their well-known hit “Two High,” leaving the crowd in a state of elation.

The band's goal was to stay positive and look out for one another, Ritter said. As sweaty and disheveled attendees poured out of the venue after the show with smiles on their faces, one can assume the band accomplished it.