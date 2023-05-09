Tucked away in an old gymnasium on the outskirts of downtown Athens is a studio filled with more than 1,000 12-by-12-foot acrylic figure paintings by artist Jim Herbert.

The painter and filmmaker taught at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art for over four decades and has art in prominent museums around the world. Now retired, the two-time Guggenheim Award winner continues to create art with studios in Brooklyn, New York and Athens, Georgia.