Post Malone released “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” on Sept. 6. Malone’s long-awaited third studio album is 17 tracks long and features collaborations with artists including Halsey, SZA and Ozzy Osbourne.
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” follows his other successful albums such as “Stoney,” Malone’s first album which spent 77 weeks on Billboard’s Top R&B and Hip-Hop charts, and his second album “Beerbongs and Bentleys,”which had 78.7 million streams the day it was released on Spotify.
Malone draws his listeners in on his first track “Hollywood’s Bleeding” with gritty lyrics saying that he’s “trying to chase a feeling, but we’ll never feel it."
As “Hollywood’s Bleeding” progresses to its chorus, the beat drops and the tempo of the song picks up as Malone delivers lyrics with a darker tone. The song even paints an image of Hollywood which differs from the normal, polished reputation the City of Angels has gained.
“Outside, the winter sky turning grey, city up in smoke, it’s only ash when it rains” or “Love for everybody ‘til the drugs fade away,” Malone sings.
Much like his previous albums, Malone also has several songs on the album boasting about the success he gained from his music career thus far. These songs are not new to Malone’s discography, with similar songs being “Congratulations,” his first single from his album “Stoney.” Malone likes to write simple but clever lines to flex on his listeners.
“It’s a moment when I show up, got em’ saying ‘wow,’” Malone sings. ’“Hundred bands in my pocket it’s on me. Yeah your grandmama probably know me.”
Malone also uses other tracks to sing about his struggle to find people that he can fully trust.
“Enemies” featuring DaBaby discusses how fame changed his perspective on loyalty in Hollywood.
“Used to have friends now I got enemies” Malone sings.
The most introspective of Malone’s songs are the tracks with a strong emotional core. Both “Circles” and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug have personal lyrics but are still upbeat enough to be played in atmospheres such as an intimate house party with a small group of your closest friends.
The steady melody that plays in “Circles” reflects the lyrics of the song, which talk about trying to walk away from someone, but never really having the strength to let go. Malone summarizes this sentiment in the lyrics “Run away but we’re running in circles” during the chorus of the song.
The single, “Goodbyes” can be seen as a complement to “Circles” and talks about the internal conflict of pain and regret after finally letting go.
“I want you out of my head, I want you out of my bedroom tonight,” Malone sings.
The line is relatable to anyone who has revisited memories with their ex, only to feel a pang of regret after realizing that those moments are a thing of the past and nothing more.
Besides the star power Malone holds alone, the collaborations included on the album were enough to cause a mass media following waiting on the album’s drop. From an introspective look into fame to letting someone you care about go, Malone does it all on this album and delivers another batch of hits.
