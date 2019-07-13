SPOILER ALERT: Those who have not seen “Avengers: Endgame” should not proceed, as major plot lines from the film will be revealed in this film and this review.
With a villain masquerading as a hero, alternate realities and the weight of new responsibilities, the newest installment of the Spider-Man films could be the best live action spidey movie to date.
On July 2, Spider-Man jumped his way into theaters yet again with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest release “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” After the somber and tearful end of “Endgame,” Peter Parker navigating the awkwardness of high school and a love life all while being a fully masked superhero is a breath of fresh air.
In this film, the universe tries to continue on from the Thanos snap that wiped off half of the planet five years prior. Now with all of the world calling the event “the blip,” those who returned are the same age as when they were “blipped” back.
With some being displaced from their homes and finding their family members aged older than them in some cases. Aunt May has now taken over the effort for those who have been displaced to try and get them back into an everyday routine with a place to live. With Spider-Man becoming the face of this effort, the media starts to ask the question of who will be the new face of The Avengers, will it be him?
With the loss of Tony Stark, Peter Parker is trying to navigate the world without his mentor and realizing his desire to be a normal kid. Parker’s school goes on a school trip across Europe, and he goes along, deciding he needs a vacation from his duties of Spider-Man.
Parker’s dream of the perfect school trip is ruined when Nick Fury recruits him to help fight these creatures called the elementals with a new hero rising, Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio.
It all goes downhill from there.
What makes the film so special is the natural chemistry between the actors in the film. Many would think this refers to Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ and seeing them start to form their inevitable relationship. But in this film the connection that steals the show is Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrays Mysterio.
Gyllenhaal is the perfect villain as someone who portrays himself as charming and selfless, all the while having lost his sense of humanity. Mysterio tricks Fury and Parker into believing he is from another Earth that was destroyed by “elementals,” giving MCU fans hope of a multiverse, but in this film we do not get one.
With Parker looking for a new father figure and mentor in his life Beck seems like the best option and he quickly trusts him. Beck uses this trust to betray Parker in an attempt to become “the best hero” to the public eye.
The fight scenes in the film are the most visually confusing to date, making them even more eerie and the audience fearful for the young hero.
Beck uses his “powers” to show people what they want to see or to manipulate them as a smokescreen effect. All the while, Parker is trying to hide his secret identity from his friends and gain the courage to tell MJ his true feelings.
The film leads the audience through a whirl of emotions with the lingering mark of the loss of Tony Stark on Parker and the rest of the world, and the constant worry about if Peter can actually handle this responsibility.
The film packs more lighthearted and fun content all while having some of the most intense action scenes of the MCU to date. It makes a great successor to ”Spider-Man: Homecoming” and is a fun movie experience for fans and casual viewers alike.
As always, stay for the after-credits scenes to stay posted on the future of the MCU and enjoy Spider-Man swinging frame to frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.