For graduating seniors at UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, the milestone of finishing college includes the annual Bachelor of Fine Arts Exit Show, an opportunity to showcase their work before earning their diplomas.

This year’s art show, titled “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” will showcase work from 42 students, split up into two weeks of exhibitions in the Dodd Galleries. The first week will run from April 7-13, with an opening reception on April 7 from 6-8 p.m.. The second week will run from April 21-27, with an opening reception on April 21 from 6-8 p.m.