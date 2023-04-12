At first glance of University of Georgia student artist Catie Cook’s work, you may only see glitter, hair curlers and stilettos. But upon closer look, it is evident that Cook shows talent and versatility in bold statements of hyper-femininity.
Cook is a senior studio art major with an emphasis in drawing and painting. Her portfolio includes a wide range of art styles, from still lifes and human bodies to landscapes and collages. A common theme throughout her work is femininity.
Sometimes this is blatantly portrayed in paintings of girls dripping in diamonds, passionately kissing handsome men or women clothed in translucent, fuzzy slip dresses. Other times, Cook effortlessly communicates feelings of femininity in unexpected places, such as in natural landscape pieces that use soft tones and gentle lines, or in collections where she paints groups of animals like dogs and swans.
For an artist to so consistently imbue style and personality into her work regardless of the medium is nothing short of masterful. Cook’s art also proves that feminine does not always mean soft or gentle. Pieces like “The World’s Most Famous Doll Having The Time of Her Life” use pink and purple tones with shiny accents to depict a packaged Barbie Doll on a table strewn with objects like a satin high heel, a cake that reads “Fuck” and a pack of birth control pills.
This work represents her hyper-feminine focus and forces viewers to accept how unapologetically, spectacularly girly the piece is in an almost over-the-top way.
4/5 Stars
Experience it yourself: Cook’s art can be seen online at catie-cook-art.square.site and on Instagram at @catie_cook_art. Cook will also exhibit works at the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s Exit Show, Where The Sidewalk Ends, from April 7-14.