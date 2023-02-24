Sarah DeLappe’s play, “The Wolves” tackles many heavy and adult themes from the perspective of nine teenage girls on a soccer team. The UGA Theatre production of the play not only brought DeLappe’s work to life, but transformed the Cellar Theatre into a vivid and lively 2010s indoor sports arena.
The cast, made up of all women, seemed to go beyond merely acting. It felt like the audience was being invited to meet each and every one of them and learn about the struggles they were facing. Each character had dimension and a distinctive personality. While watching the show I found myself wanting to interact with them, stop them from potentially getting another concussion, and needing to catch my breath after watching their warm-ups. When they laughed, I laughed with them. When they cried, I cried with them.
Though limited by the small theater, the actors used every inch to exude energy and feminine power. I was stunned how ten cast members could fill the space, at once passing soccer balls, running drills and doing literal flips and tricks — things I struggle to do on an actual field.
With a minimalist set of a single goal post, lighting, strategic blocking and full-scale choreographed dance movements, the team transitioned through time and space as if in live-action movie montages.
After the show, I spoke to a girl who told me she had come to see the show for a second time to take in all of its layers, dialogue and story. Since then, I have been tempted to follow her example.
“The Wolves” runs throughout the weekend, with shows on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26 in the Cellar Theatre. On Friday and Saturday, the show begins at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, the final performance will take place at 2:30 p.m.
5/5 stars
— Malcolm Montgomery