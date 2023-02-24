Hannah Grace Laughlin and Emma Powers perform during the University of Georgia Theatre's production of Sarah DeLappe's "The Wolves" at the Cellar Theatre in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The play, directed by Sofía Ruiz and Fiona Schirmer, focused on the relationships and identities of a girls' soccer team, warming up before their games and making sense of the world around them. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, Instagram: @cassidyhphotos)