While it is not uncommon for a new college student to arrive on a campus knowing almost no one, students from rural communities face a unique challenge, sometimes trading in a farmhouse for a high rise dormitory building. This is the reality for many students at the University of Georgia who pack up their things for college and go from a small town to a bustling city.
Rural Students Igniting Success in Education, or RISE, is designed to help these students find a community by giving them a “home away from home.”
Not only do they foster community with fun group events like arts and crafts or ice skating, but they also provide students with helpful resources like resume workshops, headshots, scholarship information, professional development and more.
Bhumi Patel, a senior digital marketing nonprofit management major and president of RISE, is determined to raise awareness about the organization, which was just starting out when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“It was hard for me to make friends… it was still kind of a hard transition for me coming from such a small town [of] Waycross, Georgia. It was just overwhelming for me.” Patel said.
Patel said that one of her proudest moments was serving on UGA Homecoming Court after being encouraged by her RISE peers and representing not only rural students, but rural students of color.
“You can be a rural person of color, you can be rural and female,” Patel said. “People don't really understand what type of box they put us in until they see it in that light. It shouldn't have to be boxed away like that. It’s something you should be proud of.”
Brooke Bridges, a junior entertainment and media studies and film studies double major, is the vice president of RISE and just one example of how this organization has helped its members maximize their potential at UGA.
“Seeing people like [RISE founder] Briana [Hayes] and [member] Bryson [Henriott], it really encouraged me to be more [outgoing]. I would not have joined other organizations, I would not have pushed so hard to be a [Grady] ambassador,” Bridges said. “I saw the way that they could do that… It really inspired me.”
Part of the experience that bonds many RISE members together is growing up in towns with fewer resources than larger cities. For example, schools may offer less Advanced Placement courses, there may be little to no access to private ACT/SAT tutoring and parents may not have proper insight into college admissions.
Bridges said that for many rural students, UGA is their version of Harvard University, and it takes incredible amounts of hard work and dedication to make it out of your small hometown.
“For me it was like, ‘You can go to college if you want to, but you're gonna have to find a way to pay for it. You're gonna have to make these grades [and] get scholarships,’” Bridges said. “I'm grateful to have parents that even know that, and so many people from our hometown don't.”
In addition to the lack of resources and information, a lot of rural students are nervous to move to a much larger city or might be dissuaded from applying to UGA because they are told they are not good enough. Because of this, RISE is shifting its focus heavily to incoming freshman and highschool students who are currently applying to college.
Patel said she has started to have lunch with college counselors to help bridge the gap of miscommunication.
“They're hearing this old time stuff like if your [SAT] is not 1500, you're not getting into UGA,” Patel said. “Just letting those high schoolers know [that] you're gonna have a home here and you belong here [is important].”
Sean Manning, the outreach coordinator for RISE, is heading the initiative for the organization to gain recognition among freshman students with a new program called Fresh Reps.
“We picked five freshmen this year as part of our executive board. They help us come up with ideas for freshmen outreach, and also just ideas in general,” Manning, a sophomore international affairs and economics double major, said.
RISE is open to rural students from all over America and even other countries.
Luke Bowles, a sophomore philosophy and cognitive science double major and RISE treasurer, hails from Waynesboro, Mississippi.
“Being an out-of-state rural student, most people who are out of state are from big cities, so just finding that rural connection has helped me feel more at home and make friends,” Bowles said.
According to Bowles, RISE gives students from rural backgrounds a little home where they can fit in and feel okay to be themselves, like speaking with a Southern accent without thinking twice.
As the organization continues to grow, RISE hopes to keep giving rural students a sense of community in a big school and help them achieve success both during and after college for years to come.